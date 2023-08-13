“I didn’t want to go to Spain”

Shakira She has become the main character of today again, although this time not because of what is connected with her new personal life, but because of the case that she still has open with the Treasury.

The El Pais newspaper published exclusively full appearance of the Colombian artist during the first hearing of her criminal case over allegations of alleged fraud of 14.5 million treasury. Four years after his meeting with the judge, his statements became known, clarifying many questions about his relationship with Piqué.

“Sincerely, Your Honor, I don’t know anyone who is under criminal prosecution for having a boyfriend.. That’s why I feel it’s so unfair and surreal,” Shakira began to explain. — I was a nomad, a person without roots and stability. I traveled at such an intense pace that I visited three countries in one day. … This is one of the highest prices I have had to pay in my career. I have been everywhere, I have lived on an airplane more than any pilot,” he justified, trying to explain the reason why he did not choose our country as his tax residence.

“I didn’t want to come to Spain. It’s a beautiful country, but it’s not the epicenter of the music industry. For me, being in Spain is a huge sacrifice for my professional success because I don’t have the best art production that the United States has.”

“I’m starting to date him and if I have some free time, I’d rather go to him than go to the Bahamas to meet my ex. It was a situation that Gerard did not like at all, ”he said about the beginning of his relationship with Pique. “Our relationship was very stormy, he was a Dragon Khan because our professional lives didn’t match, it was like mixing oil and water. I was a traveler and he had to follow the schedule. We didn’t understand each other very well, and I hope this doesn’t leak to the press.

“In 2011, when I started dating him, we hardly saw each other. He is 23 years old, ten years younger than me. Football player, handsome, with a reputation as a playboy… At that time I was crazy. Now he is a great guy, but then he was crazy, and I had no guarantees that everything would go forward or that we would start a family. I never thought that I would live in this country because of that boy with a beard who was amazing, Well…”.

In addition to coming to Spain, Shakira’s statements also include the birth of two children and the difficult relationship Piqué already had at the time with Barça. “With Guardiola I had a very strained relationship from “you go or I go”. It was a situation that made him suffer a lot.”

“We train Milan and everything changes. At the moment we are a close-knit family though We will never be a completely ordinary couple.”finished.