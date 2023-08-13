“I don’t want to make excuses” – Metro World News

July 14, 2023 at 15:40

During a conversation with Alexandra Cooper, Zayn Malik decided to present his version of the facts of the confrontation he had with Yolanda Hadid, in which he heard four allegations of harassment.

Trial and anger management for Zayn Malik

for the podcast Call Her Daddy, 30-year-old Malik, pleaded no contest after he allegedly pushed the mother of Gigi Hadid, her former partner.

After the fact, the singer received 360 days of trial classes and anger management classes. On Call Her Daddy, he said that while he handled the situation “in the best possible way”, they are “family issues”.

“I don’t get involved when people talk. The most precious thing for me is time and I don’t want to make excuses. I knew what the situation was and I knew what happened and the people involved know what happened and that’s it,” said the former One Direction member.

“It’s Family Matters”

“I didn’t want to draw attention to myself, and I didn’t want her to object to (or) any narrative my daughter might end up reading. I think I handled it in the best way and that’s it.” “These are family matters that I prefer to keep in the family. I’m very practical with my daughter, if I could have 60 percent I would take it.”

What exactly happened between Zayn, Yolanda and Gigi?

The incident on September 29, 2021 happened when Yolanda went to Zayn and Gigi’s mansion, but her former partner was not there because she was working as a model in Paris.

While it’s unclear what happened, Yolanda and Zayn started arguing, with Zayn “grabbing” Yolanda and “pushing” her. And he told her, “Get away from (my) damn daughter” and described Yolanda as “damn fucking Dutch.”

After this, Zayn allegedly called Gigi on the phone and yelled at her, “Put your fucking balls on and defend your partner from your fucking mother.”