I hate summer, am I the only one?

Whether it’s hate (or love), we’re never alone, don’t worry. And hatred of summer is far from an exception. There are many people who, with more or less fury, express their dislike of the summer season, especially the warmth it brings with it and its consequences both physically and psychologically.

But there is something else, there is also contagious summer everyday life, from which many cannot escape. AND that we all do the same thing at the same timeAs funny as it is, it never ceases to be at least shocking. For all this and more, you hate summer. And no you’re not the only one summer hater.

To hate summer is to hate the heat

Heat

The main reason summer-hardy people show their distaste for this time of year is because of the high temperatures. Living in Spain, this reaction makes sense. because the summer is longer than in other regions of Europe, the temperatures are higher and the days never end due to the peculiarities of our time zone.

If you were in Norway, perhaps you would experience summer differently, like a Caribbean oasis in the middle of permafrost the rest of the year, but in Spain the situation is different, which affects our emotional balance to a greater or lesser extent. lesser degree. And the brain is the first to notice.

Your brain can’t handle extreme heat either.

Apathy and bad mood – Source: Pexels

Both the brain and the rest of the body are responding to an environmental script that can be difficult to bear. As noted in this Yale Medical School article, temperature increase can greatly change brain activityincluding neuronal activation, which also explains how these high temperatures affect various mental illnesses such as epilepsy itself.

The hypothalamus is the part of the brain that first perceives heat. sends signals to the rest of the body to act accordingly: Its purpose is to maintain the ideal body temperature, approximately 36.5 degrees. and that’s how we start to sweat, the effect of heat, although necessary and quite natural, is still very unpleasant for many people. But sweat can be worse than smell: dehydration.

If the body does not replenish fluids and becomes too hot, high temperatures can even permanently affect your brain. It’s the same, terrible heat stroke a product of hyperthermia that occurs when body temperature rises to a level above normal and the body’s thermoregulatory system cannot function properly.

At this point, the brain sends signals about a decrease in muscle activity: that’s when fatigue sets in. If this fatigue persists over time, it can lead to dizziness, nausea, or visual disturbances.

But, although we do not get to these extreme cases in which the physicist may be in danger, the fact remains. performance can be markedly reduced in extreme environmental conditions, although manageable. In addition, these physical changes are combined with other psychological ones.

Seasonal affective syndrome … summer

People in sea water – Source: Depositphotos

Although he began by associating himself with winter, his chief promoter, the South African psychiatrist, writer and lecturer Norman E. Rosenthal, also discovered seasonal affective syndrome in summer: “Summer SAD is more like feverish depression; while people with winter SAD tend to oversleep and overeat, summer SAD often appears insomnia and decreased appetite“.

And insomnia or trouble sleeping are other causes most frequently cited by researchers. summer haters confirm your aversion to summer. It goes without saying that the rest that the body and mind get during sleep is also necessary to maintain a good mood. Tossing and turning all night because of the heat contributes to irritability.to the point where people can react aggressively.

This was confirmed by this study, which tried to find a link between ethnic conflicts and civil wars in Europe and Africa and heat waves. And I found: for every degree of the thermometer, the number of murders in South Africa increases by 1.5%.

Is summer the new Christmas?

“Only good mood” written in sand – Source: Unsplash

It is a fact that excessive heat affects our emotional balance by altering key functions of our brain and the rest of the body. But besides these physical consequences of extreme heat, we have a number of other reasons that may be behind this hostility towards the summer. And it’s not so much the heat, but the cultural practices associated with summer that not everyone wants to follow or tolerate.

Why should I go to the beach? Why should I go down to the pool? Why should I sunbathe? Why should I go on vacation in the summer? Why is there no one in the city? Why does the city “give up” in summer and there is nothing to do? Or, on the contrary, why in the summer everyone comes to my city, to my beach, and I am calm the rest of the year? Why so many children? Why not football matches? Why should I wear a floral print shirt to go to a festival? Really, why should I go to three or four festivals every summer? I don’t have that many flower shirts! And who is the enlightened man who invented the damn beach bar? Is this the same person who invented the Bermuda shorts? Why should I drink mojitos if I like warm bourbon without ice…or tap water? Why should I dance to the song of summer? Why should I go to the terraces? And why in all these years have I never learned to put up the damn umbrella?

There are many questions we can ask ourselves this time of year, to the point where some people are already saying summer is close to being the next Christmas: another period of the year marked by cliches, inevitable obligations, only good moodsociability and the most sovereign boredom. But that’s not life – looking forward to different seasons, right? It won’t be that we run out of days not to hate.

Why You Can’t Hate Summer

Umbrella – Source: Unsplash

At a time when the word “hate” has returned with force, we will put aside jokes and tantrums for a moment and recommend that you hate nothing… not even summer or Christmas. Let’s start with what’s just for survival. It’s great to joke about anything, but not to the point of believing them literally. Because living hating a season that can last up to four months is not life. And summer has a lot of good things. If you have them before Christmas, how can summer not have them?

When you say you hate something and take very seriously the reasons you give to justify that supposed hate, all you do is reinforce it. This is completely counterproductive. for all you do is make excuses, gloat, and feel sorry for yourself. The best way to minimize the hostility we feel towards something is just the opposite: look for solutions, look on the bright sidethat almost everything has it, although it sounds like a tutorial in summer sales.

So the next time you go into “hate mode” thinking you’re very sharp in your harsh criticism, think a little about who your position hurts the most. And if climate change is here to staywhile we’re looking for solutions, we’d better start learn to live with the heat. And, by the way, put up an umbrella so that it is not blown away by the east wind …