“I have to accept it and I like it.” Matthew Broderick claims that the legacy of his 40-year career can be summed up in two words.

The actor suggests he will always be remembered for his role in the legendary John Hughes film.

Actor Matthew Broderick He made his film debut in 1983 when he had a small role in Hello Mr. Dougan and also in which he directed the cast of War Games. Since then, he has worked tirelessly, but now he himself stated that The legacy of his 40-year career can be summed up in two wordsStory by: Ferris Bueller.

“I’ve come to terms with it“

Bueller is a mythical character played by Broderick in All in One Day, a wonderful teen comedy written and directed by John Hughes. Considering that he was also the voice of Simba in the original version of The Lion King, what he says about his heritage in The Guardian interview seems a little exaggerated:

What is my heritage? Well, I guess I’m Ferris Bueller. I have to accept it and I like it. I’ve come to terms with it.

It’s true that most often when people talk about Broderick, it’s that character that comes to mind first, which even happened when I chatted with him a few weeks ago. Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Bart Feldman to the premiere of No Bad Rolls. And the thing is, he’s still a legendary character, but I admit that when I think of him, the first thing that comes to mind is John McAllister, the professor he brought to life in the great Election.

In addition, Broderick had a long and successful career, although it is true that he never became the big star he could have been. In its turn, He has two Tony Awards. and her stage career nearly dwarfs her big screen career. He himself notes that he must have done something right, since he continued his activities so many years later:





People associated me with younger roles, but I wanted them to come in and get used to seeing me wrinkled. And it was hard. The 90s were tough. Lots of ups and downs. But I always tried to stay in it, keep my heart in it. Hope this keeps you in the game. I’ve always wanted to have a long career, and it’s been 40 years, so I guess I did something right.

