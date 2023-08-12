Ibai Llanos’ Favorite Movie: “I watched it at 3am and ended up doing jumps and somersaults”

From moviegoer to moviegoer and we shoot because we have to. If we brought you Christopher Nolan’s favorite comedy a few days ago, today we have it for you Don Ibai Llanos Garatea’s favorite movie. And you certainly would never succeed. The biggest streamer on Twitch in Spanish appeared as fan of Korean cinema and Bong Joon-ho.

“Overtime, Parasites has become my favorite movie. I have a very strange history with Parasites. I saw her at three in the morning with Reven in the times of COVID. I practically fell asleep and I ended up on the sofa, jumping and thrashing around. If I fall asleep watching a movie, I usually fall asleep. This happened to me with the Parasites (because of the beginning, because it was 3 in the morning, because Came in from LoL streaming and it was broken…), but I ended up making wagon wheels, but real ones, and that’s strange to me.”

It’s not a bad choice. His 8 in FilmAffinity and his Palme d’Or at Cannes They will ratify it in 2019. and even though currently not available on any streaming platform), Parasites managed to become the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and it’s just one of four Hollywood awards he’s won (plus director, screenplay, and the most obvious, foreign film). How to refute your choice.

Ibai Llanos’ favorite movies

But the anecdote doesn’t end there. Ibai also shared his other major videos and it turned out that he has very good taste in the seventh art Meaning. He likes certain bets like Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, Scorsese… Pay attention to his best films:

“Before Parasites, I would have told you Shutter Island, Black Swan, Model Citizen, Life in prison… But I think if I have to choose now, it’s Parasites.”