Iberia cheers up the “defenders” of Catalonia on social media

The “defenders” of the Catalan language, who chant the mantra that the regional language is in the process of disappearing, are spreading like wildfire and have become angry on social media at a tweet from the airline. Iberia.

The protest was led by a former footballer Gerard Ote, currently a football commentator on Catalan public television. Ote held his protest on the social network X in Catalan and Iberia first responded to his claim – in Spanish, but already in the second response on social networks profile Iberia asked him the following:Hello, could you send us more details in Portuguese, English, French, German, Spanish or Italian so we can help you?“.

The “defenders” of Catalan opposed the company and, of course, as usual, called for its boycott.

Those who resent Iberia, These are the same people who ask you not to switch to Spanish in front of people who don’t understand it., and these are the same people who advocate the imposition, yes or yes, of Catalan both at school and in all areas of Catalan society. His consistency is again in full view of the whole world.

