Iconic Sevilla Fest Movie Soundtrack for a Unique Night

Men leave, music remains; the myth survives, the work survives, the legend is immortal. Melodies composed Ennio Morriconefive hundred in his 70-year career, cross generations and continue to stir the bowels of moviegoers around the world. Andrea Morriconehis son brought this legacy to life with a grand show, a tribute that the maestro himself came up with before he left us two years ago: Official holiday concert. Last night we had the pleasure of enjoying this, the only time in our country, more than 2600 spectators attended the Plaza of Spainbeing part of the program The famous Seville Festival.

It was a particularly touching night. Managed by Andrea Royal Symphony Orchestra of Seville he performed a large selection of passages from Ennio Morricone’s scores for almost two and a quarter hours, two blocks separated by a twenty-minute break, supported by the Cordovan choir. ziryabdirector Stefano CucciItalian piano ensemble –Antonello Mayo-, guitar –Rocco Zifarelli-, short –Giovanni Chivitenga– and battery –Maurizio Di Lazaretti-, with clear details of all of them as soloists on various occasions, plus a soprano soloist Angela Nisioutstanding in some beautiful moments.









From a sweet start Il Potere degli angeliwe were able to appreciate Andrea’s deep and impeccable understanding of her father’s work; being a great composer, this became clear when various soundtracks filled the entire evening, from The Untouchables by Eliot Nessat the beginning until Mission, after all, that Andrea immersed himself in the music of Ennio Morricone. In addition, excerpts from films that were projected over the music provided additional, special pleasure and were inserted, setting a very clear rhythm, which, instead of a series of different titles, formed a whole, almost unified piece of music. . Cinema is a cultural milestone, timeless, frozen in time, and was it an excerpt from a relatively recent hateful eightfrom Tarantinoor much more mature excerpts from the filmography Sergio Leoneeach one evoked unique and personal memories in viewers. Among the works, we could also see some revealing reflections, sometimes even self-critical, of Morricone himself and some of the directors for whom he wrote: Tarantino, Tornatore, Yoffe; warm, respectful and deeply filled with love and admiration for him. His music elevates cinema and ranks alongside Shakespeare in the pantheon of the greatest art.said Jeremy Irons before the beginning bis.

Everything started to sound like the main theme Untouchables so that we remember the genius of Morricone, who wrote exquisite melodies that could accompany the most brutal violence on the screen. WITH Strength of the Righteous And Victoria we saw the lead role Robert DeNiroWhat happened from there to Once upon time in Americawith its powerful series of clips when playing the main theme or Deborah’s Theme. followed 1900 legendthe evening’s first nod to director Giuseppe Tornatore, giving way to a duet of scores as varied as those of Sicilian clanwith some brilliant electric basslines from Civitenga and a now almost forgotten Suppose one evening at dinner… whose main theme, based on the sinuousness of the bossa nova, mixed the charm of the 60s with exploratory sounds, dodecaphony and exoticism; It was very interesting to hear how Morricone spoke before the Seville Symphony combined these two pieces, how from the same elements he came to create two such different types of music; he compared it to various structures that could be built from the same bricks. It was then that the time came for the films of Sergio Leone. It’s amazing how the simple use of three harmonica notes played here last night Diego Villegas, who has replenished the composition of ROSS musicians, can drag us into sadness and beauty; It’s amazing how through harmonica manintroduced us to Jill Theme with whom Angela Nisi separated us. Two cuts from the movie Until its time has comewere the core of a block of true and jubilant ecstasy, united with others Good bad evil And Get down, damn it!which ended the first part.

The second tranche is open from Theme for Ennio, Andrea’s magnificent tribute for cello and piano to her father’s work; Antonello Maio played piano notes live and Houser, recorded in advance, appeared on the big screen, extracting the sweetest notes of the night from the cello. It was a minimalist piece compared to the length and beauty of an almost symphonic piece. The last stagecoach to Red Rockfrom hateful eight. While this melody was playing, the images of the Maestro himself conducting the score in the studio were especially touching. Abbey Road. Seeing him on screen with a baton in his hand was like he never died. We are captivated by the magnificent Alexa Farre Brandkampconcertmaster of ROSS, who breathed life into another of the most forgotten works, chi mai from Professionalbefore the tears welled up on the beauty main topic from Cinema Paradisovibrating with Sicilian echoes, permeated with memory, sweetness, full of regret, and also love theme from the final part of the film, which Andrea himself composed during his studies at the conservatory, to which his father only added a few harmonies.

The fragments followed one after the other, and with them the memories returned, which the wind once carried away from our side; we all remember where we were, what we did, who we saw Malena while we fell in love Monica Bellucci; two evaluations of her, Inchinipocriti e disperazione and the end credits helped to thicken that smell of the returning past, that nostalgic dimension that the film was imbued with. followed Battle of Algiers, Investigation of a citizen free from all suspicion, states Pereira, The working class is going to heaven. -what a wonderful piece of string section work-, burned down; music completely captured the Plaza de España. Music as a metaphysical and tangible element for Ennio Morricone is translated into emotional geometry, into hyperbolic scales of notes floating in the void, twisted sounds. The mixture of archaic is suspended. Often it even seems elementary in its development. The music, conducted by Andrea, also captivated us all; It was cultural and folk music at the same time, simple and mysterious, it struck our hearts with trumpet accents, string fugues, piano, flute and guitar arpeggios, an oboe secret, when, at the climax of the night, we arrived at Missionwidely represented always refined Oboe of Gabrielmystical oboe of Father Gabriel, before the crescendo fallsthe roar of the huge Iguazu Falls, making our whole body tremble. On earth as in heaven. After the notorious farewells and greetings, Andrea ordered all the musicians and singers to take their places again and led them all in the performance. There you are, Ballad of Sacco and Vanzettiwhich acquired a colossal scope in the voices of the Ziryab choir, replacing Joan Baezwho originally sang it on the soundtrack of a film about Italian anarchist brothers who Giuliano Montaldo He led. The beautiful Angela Nisi is back for a big Bis from ecstasy of goldsubject Good bad evil something we’ve heard before with other less heavenly arrangements. And while we were all begging for more, Andrea raised her wand one last time to repeat On earth as in heaven, only now interpreted as a montage on Ennio Morricone that filled the screen with images from a child to a ten-year-old. It is not surprising that it was one of his favorite and most ambitious works, in which he often said that he fully recognized himself. Many books or documentaries about his work have been published about him. But music lives above all and sounds in the depths of the heart. And this concert is perhaps the best way to express the genius of the great Maestro. Rarely has a piece of music had such a fitting closing title: Both on earth and in heaven.