“If he makes a mistake again, there will be a divorce”

Recently it turned out that the husband Natalie PortmanFrench choreographer and dancer Benjamin Millepied was unfaithful 41-year-old Oscar-winning star. After the scandal, it seems that Portman has no intention of giving up on his marriage due to infidelity, but will take precautions.

The couple met in 2009 when Natalie was part of the Oscar-nominated film Black Swan and Millepied was the film’s choreographer. Love arose and it was in 2012 that they got married. they later have two children: their son Aleph, aged 11, and Amalia, aged 6, whom they taught both in Paris and Los Angeles.

Although Natalie Portman has made the decision to continue her relationship with her husband and forget about her recent infidelity, a source close to her explained how she is coping with the situation: “It is clear that there will be conditionsand by the looks of it, he agrees with whatever rules she wants, so, if he is wrong again, there will be a divorce“.

At the moment, both Portman and Millepied They didn’t confirm there was an affairbut it was a french newspaper vote who published that Benjamin Millepied was having an extramarital affair with a young French woman famous in his country, but did not reveal the name.

after the excitement Portman gave him a second chance because apparently he asked several times. A close source admits that “the dancer works very hard to regain his wife’s trust, he wants to calm her down, and one of the ways by exchanging all your passwords“.

Apparently, the couple always walks together, which was confirmed by a source close to them. “He doesn’t go out without her these days every night is a date night when he comes back to her side.”