“Ilusa”, the first Spanish-language single from Manu, a former La Voz Kids contestant

Young singer Manu He released his first song in Spanish “cheated”which is about abandoning illusions, finding strength and courage in present love.

“This single was born out of something I wanted different because I always wrote and sang in English. I sat down with the producer Pedro Vengoechea and I told him I wanted to release a song in Spanish. So he helped me write it.”explained singer-songwriter in dialogue with Zona Cero.

“cheated” it has a mix of sounds and elements Dance and Synth Pop. “The song is inspired by nostalgia 80’s era that never goes out of style (…) For me “cheated” It is a life without fear and superficial delusions, abandoning the love affairs of adolescence.

A great professional team was with young Manu behind the production of the single which was released on July 21st. “He played the guitar Daniel Urbe, who worked for great artists, including Camilo, Karol G and Manuel Turizo; Farios and Sebastian Lopera in mixing and mastering; AND Andy Evans in art and graphic design.

“This song does the atmosphere of the eighties, vintage, Well, I’ve always loved anything old, I listen to bands like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, I love everything from that era and wanted a modern mix with elements of the 80s.maintained the artist.

The song has its official music video, which was recorded in United States in various places. “I recorded it with friends, it was something spontaneous, we went to the beach, to the park and to my house as if it was the prospect of a relationship“.

with Colombian blood

Manuel Maria It’s his name He is 19 years old, born in New Jersey in the United States, With Bogota mother AND Barranquillero’s father. She says she has been visiting since she was five Columbia, specifically in Carnival in Barranquilla, and he loves it.

“I come here every year with my aunts and uncles, I really like Colombia. I have enjoyed the Barranquilla Carnival since I was five when I had a birthday party and the theme was a carnival where I was the queen. I came again in 2019 and I liked it very much” described very happy.

He said that since 10 years it began this particular love of music. “I’ve always sung since I was a child, I liked to sing, but I was very introverted, I was quiet and only sang when no one was home.”

“But at the age of 10, I started to like it more and enrolled in school The voice of the children of Telemundo without my parents knowing, I registered my details when they called them they said: we want Manuela to come to Orlando to sing in front of Natalia Jimenez, Daddy Yankee and well, it was a very big leap and I did very well. I was a team Natalie And from that moment my musical career began. counted.

In 2018, he participated in Voz Kids Colombia. “Then I auditioned for Voz Kids Colombia where I sang Sii chandelieri was a band Fanny Lu, and it went very well.”

The young musical promise also auditioned last year for Voice of NBC and sang a song ‘Tiles’. “I sang before Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and from there I wrote my songs and published them.”

“I want to improve my Spanish and write more songs because I already know English, to Karma, TBD, Special and Miss U” (…) “I don’t want to leave Colombia, I love all the atmosphere, energy and music”, Manuel pointed out.

Promotional moviedeceived’ has more than 46,000 views in less than 15 dayswhich pleases the singer, who appreciates the reception received by her first single in Spanish.

“The song can be found on all digital platforms”, accented.