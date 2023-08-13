improves tone and texture

Good and cheap. This is a new product of the company Mercadona which will revolutionize your beauty routine. This is a step you shouldn’t skip in your “skin care” and less so in the summer. Cause? This brightening & antioxidant toner this will give your face the “plus” it needs. This is because, as beauty experts explain, it is good to use cosmetics with antioxidants in summer, as they help fight free radicals while providing moisturizing, radiance and anti-aging of the skin.

It is likely that by anticipating its advantages, it has already convinced you, but so does its price: it costs everything 3.50 euros. A new, extremely cheap product from Deliplus that the brand promises will “brighten, tone and revitalize the skin, leaving it even.” In addition, one of the most interesting points is that due to the antioxidant action, promotes collagen production and gives the face radiance.

How to get this feature? Contains Vitamin C, a natural antioxidant that acts against aging improving the tone and texture of the face. It also contains niacinamide, which in this case enhances the “barrier function”. Its formulation is completed by a complex of “Alpha Hydroxy Acids” which are said to “help rejuvenate the skin”. An interesting fact is that it can be used for all skin types, applied after washing the skin with a regular cleanser. What’s more, this isn’t the only new tonic Mercadona has launched!

New from Mercadona in the field of tonics: give your face this plus

Mercadona also released tea tree and prebiotic tonicalthough it may not be used by sensitive skin. At the same time, the Valencian network explains that the main function of the product is “tone and regulate skin pH, gradually exfoliating it to reduce pore size.” In this way, it facilitates the absorption of products that are applied later, which is why it is recommended to use it, for example, if we are going to apply a special treatment or a mask.

So, if the previous toner was a restorative illuminator, then this is it. “renewal and cleansing”. Its price is the same, 3.50 euros, and the composition is as follows: tea tree essential oil, which acts by deep skin renewal; prebiotics, which are “micronutrients” that balance the skin; and salicylic and glycolic acids, exfoliating active ingredients that improve skin elasticity and hydration.

Since there are no two without three, we offer you third tonic so you can choose the one that best suits your needs (or convinces you). This time not from a company chaired by Juan Roig, but from a brand ziah. Becomes more and more popular due to the price-quality ratio of its products and, oddly enough, but even cheaper than Mercadona!

Maybe buy on Amazon for 3.22 euros and is an astringent facial toner for oily and combination skin. Cleanses the skin, helps remove make-up and shrinks enlarged pores.. In addition, it contains organic acids with a mild exfoliating effect, helping to soothe acne and regenerate the skin for subsequent beauty treatments. It has a large number of positive reviews, and users say that “it is not inferior to other, more expensive ones.”