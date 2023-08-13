IMSS urges the public not to drink too much coffee – EnLíneaDirecta.info

Reynosa, Tamaulipas – Given that coffee is one of the staple drinks consumed the most after water, health officials have discovered that drinking a certain amount of caffeine throughout our lives can be deadly, as it not only contains adrenaline-releasing stimulants . , but it can also affect blood pressure levels, endangering the health of people who consume it.

The family medicine division, IMSS number 33 in that city, warned that caffeine “is a product whose abuse is not remembered, especially if the person who uses it suffers from a chronic degenerative disease.”

This is why the IMSS urges all citizens to avoid excessive coffee consumption, as self-care can cause health problems such as insomnia, tremors, diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and reduced performance, especially in people who are not accustomed to consuming it. .

It should be noted that, as well as coffee and other drinks containing caffeine, such as energy drinks, soft drinks and some types of tea, they are prohibited in digestive disorders such as gastritis or peptic ulcer, as this substance increases secretion. hydrochloric acid and pepsin and thereby harm human health.

