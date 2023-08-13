In autumn, Osakidtsa will repeat the simultaneous vaccination against influenza and covid in risk groups

Even if we lead a normal life, coronavirus is still present, and a fifth dose of the vaccine is inevitable to avoid immunosuppression. For this reason, the Basque Country will be vaccinated again this autumn. combined with flu and covid the most vulnerable populations, who have been given special attention from the very beginning, because they are the ones who enter and can die. In another year, the Department of Health will offer a double vaccination option with an injection in each arm. And again there will be two injections at the same dose: fifth dose against covid and flu vaccine.

Despite the fact that the exact date of the start of the campaign is still unknown, last year the launch cannon was given on September 26 at nursing home with preparations adapted to the omicron variant. A week later, Osakidetza extended it to the entire at-risk population at its health centers. The vaccine is open to people over 65, people with chronic diseases (diabetes mellitus, heart disease, etc.), pregnant women and healthcare workers, as well as in the social health sector. Later, from November 1, immunization was opened to the rest of the population.

Then it was the fourth injection of the vaccine, or the second booster dose, an injection that was followed by fewer followers. The first booster received massive support as 1,328,961 people over 18 have the drug, which is over 96% for all age groups over 60 and reaches 88% in the 50 to 59 age group and 67% in people 40 to 49 years. . The second booster has the least rallying power as it only reaches 40% coverage and only 534,520 Basques received it.

And again, Public Health has recommended a coronavirus shot along with a flu serum. ” Vaccine presentation issued a document recommending that two doses be administered at the same time. And now we are adapting it here in the Basque Country because we usually make specifications based on our characteristics,” says Pello Latasa, head of public health at Osakidetza and head of epidemiological surveillance.

Latasa claims that Salud is finishing smoothing over some differences with Ministry of Health “To see how we ended up applying it here because we are administering more flu vaccines than in other communities and we are giving advice to a larger population. We are still adapting it,” he clarifies.

It should be remembered that after the usual period influenza vaccination, 31 November Osakidtsa administered 461,903 doses, (32% more than in the last pre-pandemic campaign in 2019). Of these, 75% were received by the elderly. However, the Basque Health Service extended by one more month (throughout December) the possibility of vaccination.

The Vaccine Report’s recommendations document referenced by Pello Latasa was approved by the Public Health Commission on July 12. Since the 2021-2022 season, the flu vaccination has coincided with the coronavirus vaccination. Thus, it is recommended vaccinate risk groupslike people over 60. This is new in the state, as they used to be over 64 years old, although several communities have already lowered the threshold to sixty on their own. It also applies to prisoners living in residential buildings or persons in institutions. Risk conditions include pregnant women in any trimester of pregnancy and highly immunosuppressed cohabitants such as transplant recipients.