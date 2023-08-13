In Griezmann’s head

A year ago, everything around Griezmann was doubtful. His first course back to the club wasn’t good, the trauma after Carvajal’s blow and the relapse weighed down his body and mind, used to dodge and never spend that much time in the infirmary. Some of the stands asked him questions. And part of the directive suspected that he would not be able to restore his best level. Moreover, the item in his assignment forced Simeone cut your key player down to the last half hour of games. A measure of pressure to prevent the mandatory payment of 40 million to Barcelona. But Cholo never lost faith.

He is one of his own, Griezmann always answered him, and this time he was not going to leave him behind … even if he had to mentally make him wait for an opportunity. “I meant that in these 30 minutes I will be able to answer in the best possible way, we convinced him that sometimes you can become more important in 30 minutes than in 90, and he did just that. But, of course, when he started playing at 90, the team played better, ”Simeone admitted in an interview with AS. Eight substitutions in the first nine games… before finally signing with Atlético until 2026 and finally getting out of the time prison he was forced into. The striker was in the starting lineup in his last 31 games available and He finished as the second player with the most minutes on the team (3625), behind only Nahuel Molina (3730).

And all doubts were dispelled. A different Griezmann than the one he beat for Rojiblanco between 2014 and 2019, less greedy for goal but fully focused on improving the team’s performance. Delay meters to add the kind of organizer work Simeone needed. His World Cup where he reached the final as the leader in France and his second round make him one of the greatest footballers of 2023. A total of 15 goals and 16 assists make him the player with the most direct goal interference in the competition. (31, for Lewandowski 30). Top assistant and headliner again in a league that continues to lose stars, but over the past decade one of the main attractions has been the Frenchman.

Griezmann’s heatmap last season. BeSoccer

And, at this start of the championship, He positions himself as the current MVP and leader of Atlético. His boots will have pretty much the rojiblancas variants to fight for the high levels. “Everything that happens to him, he deserves it. He left, people didn’t like the way he left, he let them know, he came back with humility to bring these people back. He has humility and work, and therefore it is impossible not to return affection and love. The best way to convey ownership is to use facts. Antoine is on his way to becoming the top scorer in Atlético’s history and he makes me happy. Many doubted that he could do it.” Simeone added. The Frenchman showed how to win back a hobby with facts, goals and hard work. Weed talk.

Return 7 and pink hair

Tomorrow at the Cívitas Metropolitano he will compete again with pink hair (he dyed it again for the start of the championship) and the number 7 on his back, a number he regained after wearing it on his first stage and all the hopes of standing on his back. After scoring 16 goals in all competitions last year, Griezmann scored 157 goals for Rojiblanco. And this is 15 from the first place, which is owned by Luis Aragones. Something that will put him even higher on the mattress Olympus. Al Sabio can also be surpassed in number of games (that’s 29 out of 370). And they never lifted the championship title. He came to reigning champion Barcelona but failed to win in either of his two seasons. And he returned, like the first time, to the Atlético team, which also won the title a few months before. This is one of your pending accounts. At 32 years old, Griezmann leaves the feeling of playing and understanding football better and better. Tomorrow Atlético and their leader are back. With this Griezmann, anything is possible.