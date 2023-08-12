in secret and three years before he was diagnosed with ALS

Bad times in the personal life of actress Sandra Bullock (59). Bryan Randall, his sentimental partner of eight years, died this week at just 57 after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Moreover, the Oscar winner announced that in March 2022 she is leaving the cinema to pursue it. It is now known that in December 2017, three years before the terrible diagnosis, they held a small ceremony in the Bahamas to exchange their marriage vows. They did it very romantic, surrounded by loved ones and friends, but informally.

It was a special day when Bullock, who never officially married him, expressed his unconditional love: “You are the love of my life.” A touching video appeared about the intimate ceremony, where the two dance very close to each other, dressed in very informal dresses, and dedicate emotional words of love to each other.

As the Daily Mail points out, it is not known exactly who was present at such a lovely moment, but it is known that two people who could not miss such an emotional meeting took part: the actress’s two adoptive children, Louis 13 years and laila from 11.

The main reason they arranged this very personal act was “for their children to make the relationship official in a different way. From that point on, the kids started calling Bryan “Daddy”. And I’m sure the little ones would love the Portland guy like a father, because since he went to live with the Oscar-winning translator, he took care of them like his own.

Eight years of true love

The actress and the photographer dated for eight years, beginning with an infatuation that erupted when she hired a photographer to capture the birthday of little Louis, who was only 5 at the time. From that moment, the evolution of the sentimental relationship will proceed very quickly: just a year later, Randall moved into the house of the protagonist of Gravity.

As we said, the Ocean’s 8 actress announced her temporary retirement from cinema last March to focus on her children and family. Now, unfortunately, we know the real reason. She decided to give herself completely to Bryan’s care.