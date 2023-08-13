In the news, Kimberly Loaiza jumps on one leg

Kimberly Loaiza jumps on one leg thanks to the news she received this Friday and shared on her social media.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant made no secret of her happiness at being released from psychological therapy, which she attended for several months.

Kimberly Loaiza Karina Porras (instagram)

According to Kim, her psychologist gave her the green light at the end of therapy, and now she should only go when the beautiful model deems it necessary.

Loaiza assured on his Instagram that he is making the matter public because he is very happy and also because he usually talks about the good and bad things that happen to him on his social media.

“I came from a psychologist, and I was literally discharged. He told me to come when I want to talk. In other words, for all the items that I have been working on for a long time and those that I have been working on in recent months, I have already been discharged, ”Kim said.

The likable influencer emphasized the importance of taking care of her mental health and going to therapy with professionals who help her in life situations.

“They don’t know how nice it is to know that you’ve been working on that heart and that mind and that’s okay. It’s the most wonderful feeling,” added Loaysa.

And it is that this week has been full of joy for Kim, because on Wednesday he turned 32 and he did not stop celebrating it; In fact, on Thursday, he went to dinner with a few friends, where Kayla Sanchez’s ex, businessman Anthony Ramirez, was there.

We are happy for Kim that the last few days have been very good news for her.