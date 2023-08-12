In the Wonka trailer, Timothée Chalamet faces off against the famous chocolate cartel.

Click here to read the English version.

After two years of progress and mysteries surrounding the film, the official trailer for this long-awaited film has been revealed, taking us into the young man’s first adventures. Willy Wonkaperformed by Timothée Chalamet.

‘wonka‘, a film about a chocolatier’s adolescence, director Paul Kingbecomes a prequel to the chimeras and sweet fantasies of Gene Wilder’s 1971 cult film, as well as Tim Burton’s gripping version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory(2005) starring Johnny Depp.

However, unlike Burton’s remake, King “didn’t want to reinvent” Gene Wilder’s cult film. Instead, he wanted to create Wonka as a “tie-in”, he told Entertainment Weekly.

In addition to Timothy, this new film, which will debut in the middle of the Christmas season, on December 15, 2023, also includes other famous actors such as Olivia Colman -who recently appeared in the standout seventh episode of the second season of “The Bear”- and Hugh grantstar of ‘Paddington’ as an Oompa-Loompa.

Newly Released Official Trailer In this way, he opens the doors to that fictional world that shows the young Willy Wonka returned from trips abroad, during which he perfected the art of making chocolate. “How do you like it?” he asks. “Dark? White? Hazelnut? Totally crazy?

In the midst of this adventure story, Wonka will be pursuing his dream: to open a chocolate shop as a mission or hidden wish to be thwarted by budding chocolatiers in his town who are part of a restrictive chocolate cartel.

