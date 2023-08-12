In the Wonka trailer, Timothée Chalamet faces off against the famous chocolate cartel.

After two years of progress and mysteries surrounding the film, the official trailer for this long-awaited film has been revealed, taking us into the young man’s first adventures. Willy Wonkaperformed by Timothée Chalamet.

wonka‘, a film about a chocolatier’s adolescence, director Paul Kingbecomes a prequel to the chimeras and sweet fantasies of Gene Wilder’s 1971 cult film, as well as Tim Burton’s gripping version of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory(2005) starring Johnny Depp.

