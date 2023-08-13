In which leagues and clubs in Europe will the USMNT top players play this season?

Football has returned to the old continent and some leagues such as the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga and the Eredivisie have started.while some others, such as Serie A and the Bundesliga, are in the final stages of preparation for kick-off.

A significant number of American football players will take part. either by confirming his status as key players at some clubs or by starting a new phase with other teams.

Figures like Christian PulisicWeston McKenny, Yunus Musa, Gio Reina, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson and Matt Turner in the spotlight due to their importance to the USMNT, and of course Berhalter will keep a close eye on their performance.

Similarly, it should be noted that some players, such as TAyler Adams and Sergino Dest, USMNT Key Figures, Waiting for an Opportunity to Decide Their FutureWith Leeds United relegated and not in Barca’s plans, they will have to find a new challenge in their careers.

On the other hand, younger players such as Gianluca Busio, Joshua Sargent, Joe Scully and Tim Weah They will also be in the spotlight as they are part of the generational change USMNT is looking for, and the European footage will help them get in shape the moment they are needed on Team USA.

Where will the main USMNT players play?

Christian Pulisic – Milan, Serie A

Yunus Musa – Milan, Serie A

Weston McKenny – Juventus, Serie A

Tim Weah – Juventus, Serie A

Gio Reina – Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga

Anthony Robinson – Fulham, Premier League

Tim Rome – Fulham, Premier League

Matt Turner – Nottingham Forest, Premier League

Ricardo Pepi – PSV

Malik Tillman – PSV

Brenden Aaronsohn – Union Berlin, Bundesliga

Jordan Pefok – Union Berlin, Bundesliga

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Celtic, Scottish Premier League

Luca De la Torre – Celta de Vigo, La Liga

Serginho Dest – Barcelona, ​​La Liga (currently)

Ethan Horvath – Nottingham Forest, Premier League