Inherited talent: at the age of 14, the daughter of one of the kings of Hollywood comedy stars in her first film

His father is one of the most successful comedians in Hollywood.the hero of great films that managed to generate millions of dollars at the box office. His mother was a model and participated as an actress in several feature films. He grew up between sets and filming, sharing his childhood with stars such as Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore.and took special part in some of his father’s projects.

Now, at the age of 14, she is ready to go out into the world and officially introduce herself as an actress. This is Sunny Sandler, the youngest daughter of Adam Sandler, the hero of the new Netflix movie You’re not invited to my Bat Mitzvah .

The teenager will share the billboard not only with her famous father, who will play Sunny’s character’s father, but also with her older sister, Sadie, whose character will play the same role in the film that the young woman plays in real life. Although the girls’ mother, Jackie, also has a small role in the film, which will play the mother of both in fiction, she will Idina Menzel.

In the first trailer for the feature film, which Netflix shared this week, it is clear that the young woman has undoubtedly inherited her father’s talent. Naturally, Sunny plays Stacy Friedman, a teenager who prepares to perform one of the most important rituals in Judaism: the bat mitzvah, the event that marks the end of childhood.

Although this is Sunny’s first starring role, the teenager has already participated in other films. He was part of the cast Jack and Jill (2011), Adults (2010) and Adults 2 (2013). Both she and her sister Sadie seem to have inherited their parents’ passion for entertainment and are determined to follow in their footsteps.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Each of the young women was to earn $65,000 for participating in the project. In the event of a sequel, the girls will each take home $162,500 for the latter project. In addition to a generous salary, the contract includes other perks such as “five-star hotel accommodation” for every scene shot outside the city of Los Angeles. In addition, the two will receive $60 a day “per diem” for food and “business class roundtrip air transportation” to fly to filming locations.

Adam Sandler and his daughters in the new Netflix comedy Netflix

Both Sunny and Sadie have always enjoyed watching their father perform. “They feel like I’m forcing them to do it”joked Sandler in 2020 on the show The Drew Barrymore Show about his daughters’ performances in his feature films. “Meanwhile, all year they ask me, ‘Can I star in your next movie, Daddy?.

The film, scheduled for release on August 25, is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel of the same name. “ Best friends Stacy Friedman (Sunny) and Lydia Katz (Samantha Lorraine) have always dreamed of celebrating their bat mitzvah in style. But things get complicated when, amid laughs and entanglements, a popular boy at school jeopardizes this important moment… and their friendship. says the synopsis revealed along with the trailer.

In addition to the entire Sandler family and Menzel, the cast also includes Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, Ido Mosseri, Dylan Hoffman, Dean Scott Vazquez, Miya Cech, Dylan Dash, Millie Thorpe, Zaara Kuttemperoor and Ivory Baker. The project was directed by Sammi Cohen and written by Alison Peck. Production was handled by Sandler, Tim Herliha and Leslie Morgenstein, and Alloy Entertainment’s Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, who worked with Barry Bernardi, Judit Maull and Kevin Grady.

