Inter are trying to unblock Arnautovic at Sensi’s suggestion

Inter continue their efforts to bring Mark Arnautovic back to the club and may offer Bologna the services of Stefano Sensi as part of a deal, according to reports from El Corriere dello Sport.

The Nerazzurri are still one striker short of last season as they parted ways with Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku at the end of the 2022-2023 season. Markus Thuram came for free, but Simone Inzaghi would still like to have another option.

After losing Gianluca Scamacca and then abandoning the search for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, Arnautovic became one of the leaders for the position.

However, Bologna are in no rush to sell and would like to keep the Austrian, who scored 24 goals in 54 league games for Rossoblo, for as long as possible.

Il Corriere suggests Inter could now include Sensi in a trade deal to convince Bologna to let Arnautovic go.

The 28-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Monza, where he played in Serie A despite suffering a mid-season fibula injury.

His San Siro contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.