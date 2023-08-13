Inter Milan | Unexpected target for attack

The departures of Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko have been major losses, as we well know, for a long time. Inter Milan where perhaps his biggest headache at the moment is the attack. And that the European runners-up have so far moved calmly and cautiously in a challenging market.

They already have options of all kinds on their list of possible signings, because in Giuseppe Meazza they know they’re going to have a tough season. Having said that, they do not finish concretizing this association, while the rumor mill offers all sorts of names, such as Erik Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bavaria, Munich).

Boulaye Dia on stage

The Cameroonian from the Bavarian giant this Saturday, August 12, unexpectedly made his way into that vast list of futures that they already manage from the team. Nerazzurri. Just like they tell us now Sports Mediasetanother player burst in, who few people expected in this endless list of options.

We refer to Boulaye Dia (26 years old)scorer who belongs to Salernitana since the Italians paid 12 million euros to Villarreal for the striker. After convincing everyone during his loan spell last season with 16 goals And six gears V 33 stakescan go to the Lombard campus.