International football | Aubameyang’s new life in France

Aubameyang, having endured a difficult season on English soil, is enjoying football again, now in France. . The Gabonese spent his first official minutes in Ligue 1 last Saturday with his new team, Olympic Marseille who starts as one of the favorites to beat PSG in domestic competition. Got a project to get excited aboutand “Auba” smiles again to everyone’s delight.







The striker’s journey to Chelsea began as an exciting adventure.But in the end it turned into a nightmare. The Blues paid 12 million for him in the summer of 2022, after some great 6 months in Barça, but everything was the same. Aubameyang was the victim of a disastrous organization at Stamford Bridge.by getting more than a witness role. He broke out in the winter but couldn’t “break free” until a few weeks ago.

Pierre-Emerick now plays for Olympique Marseille, a French team that is undergoing a revolution on and off the pitch. The OM project is more than reassuring, and the club expects their new striker to shine again, this time at the Velodrome stadium.

AUBAMEYANG BACK TO THE LEADER

What Auba wanted most when he left Chelsea was to find a team in which it would be possible to have stripes again. The Marseillaise Ensemble offered him feel important within the competitive template, irresistible offer for the player.







He came on as a substitute and played his first minutes against Reims. a clash in which the Olympians won 2-1 on the scoreboard. The Gabonese replaced Ndiaye 67 minutes into the game and he was seen in excellent physical shape and full of energy in this new chapter through France.

Marcelino TorahHe, the new OM coach this seasoncompletely trusts his shooter, a profile with a lot of goals and experience on big stages, which the Spanish coach appreciates in him. Toral would have been one of the architects of the arrival of “Both” in Marseille.and lies in the fact that he insisted on his signature in the offices

PROJECT GIVE A SURPRISE

Olympique Marseille was one of the teams that moved the best during the transfer period.. The company not only hired great players, but did so without spending a lot of money, taking advantage of market opportunities.

Renan Lodi, Ismaila Sarr, Kondogbia, Iliman Ndiaye and Malinowski the main reinforcements that landed at the Velodrome, with total cost of only 61 million euros, a low figure considering his contribution on the pitch. All lines of the starting eleven will receive new facesthe revolution that Marcelino demanded board of directors when he signed with the team.







Little by little, Aubameyang will have to earn a place in the scheme. Next to him will be excellent players with whom you can team up in an offensive conspiracy, and thus shine again, as he already did not so long ago in Barcelona.