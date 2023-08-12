International football | Harry Kane and Munich: “marriage” that threatens Europe







12.08.2023 at 14:12 CEST







After check out Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, the German club searched the market looking for an exemption from guarantees, someone who can take charge in the aspect of scoring. Just a year later the search ended in the English lands. Harry Kane is the new star of the Bavarians.







In previous years, Kane unsuccessfully tried to leave Tottenham in search of new challenges. His closest was in 2021 when Guardiola threw his nets at him, but again Daniel Levy closed the doors for his striker. This year, after the failure of the Spurs on 22/23, the outcome seemed inevitable.and finally he left the club of his life in the amount of about 100 million euros.

Bavaria Munich, a giant in Germany and one of the largest on the continenthas at its disposal one of the best gunners of the last decadea man with the ability to make a difference in this area and with a huge competitive hunger. This new marriage seeks to break into Europe by force.

LUXURY COMPANY IN ATTACK

No wonder Bayern have one of the best squads on the planet.. They only needed to fill the position “9”, but in all other demarcations they are full of talent and quality. In addition, his work in this transfer market has been huge.







Kane will occupy the attack point and will be accompanied by profiles like profiles Eat, Gnabry or Sanethree “sprinters” with huge opportunities for dribbling. The cocktail points the way, and the fact is that Harry is not only a scorer, but also a great partner for your peers. During his time at Tottenham, the Englishman helped Son Heug Min raise his level to the elite level of football.

There will be no shortage of helpers in midfield. Joshua Kimmich will once again guide Thomas Tuchel’s baton in the engine room, perhaps the best turning in the world along with Rodri. The German forms a formidable pair with Jamal Musiala, an interior that, at the age of 20, already matters on the biggest stages. As if that wasn’t enough, names likeor Gravenberg, Goretzka or newbie lamercomplete list of midfielders.

All these players will make life much easier for Kane, whom we have only seen in many games against Tottenham. Now he will have no excuse to multiply his game on the field and thus justify the big cost to the Munich team to make his arrival a reality.

ANOTHER STAR

Another standout arrival at the Allianz Arena this summer was Min-jae Kim, a central defender from Napoli who had a great campaign in Serie A and was one of the architects of his team’s Scuddetto. Korean defender touches down at Bayern surrender of 60 million euros, a high price for someone with little experience in the upper elite. Its projection is stellar.







Kim meets prototype cstrong entry into the collision and with good anticipation of his rivals. His 1’90 cm will make him make a “giant” pair with Matthijs de Ligt, the one who will be his companion in the rear. The Dutchman arrived in the Bayern national team in 2022 at a weight of 75 “kilograms”. so the Germans’ stake on their “wall” is more than clear

IN SEARCH OF THE FIRST TITLE

As unlikely as it may seemHarry Kane has yet to lift a single professional title. Despite being a legend in English football, Tottenham have never managed to win a national trophy, be it league or cup. It was a good reason for the Briton’s decision to pack his bags.

In Munich you have more than just optionsbut be sure to finish the season with titles. Those from Tuchel strive to be among the favorites to win Champions LeagueEuropean glory, which they last tasted in 2020, a year marked by pandemics and stadium closures.

It’s time for Harry Kane to show that he can perform on a large continent.