International Vinyl Day: Rock revives the love of vinyl – El Sol de León

In recent years, vinyl record is gaining more and more popularity among generations of young peopleall thanks to cult artists, mainly from rock genre the same as increased interest in analog music.

The above without interfering with listening to music on digital platforms because Having records in physical form, on the other hand, means more care, as in the case of vinyl.

Though Vinyl may seem dated to some people.after a trip in shops, bazaars, and especially in groups created on social networks, we were able to verify this this way of listening to music has been revived after the 21st century.

In an interview with Luis Miguel Arenas Duran, store manager in Historical Centerwhich has been selling vinyl records for over eight years or also known as acetateswhich confirmed that there is still a market for the format, however it’s just for a select group that still buys them.

“There are people looking for them, but not many, unlike other similar ones MexicoGuadalajara, Monterey and not even speak USA, Already part of the culture in Europe as there, it has never stopped producing in some parts,” he explained.

It was in the 1980s when the CD came out, they were presumed dead.Now, some collectors and music lovers say that the popularity of the physical format has increased after the pandemic.

“Whom Mexico AND South America In 1994 a lot was wiped off the map, now there is an improvement but still not the same, here in the city of León it is a very small niche. A classic in question Rock is what they buy most like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd; Mostly rock, although there are people who look for other things like Pop, Jazzeven the musical stuff to mix, everything is sold, but there are genres that dominate more than others, but that’s not much,” Luis Miguel Arenas recalls.

There are many interested in purchasing a vinyl recordbut there are really few who really buy one or more in the city, at least in the shops and bazaars DowntownIn comparison, music stores are also starting to offer the format more and more, including artists like Taylor SwiftDrake, Smashing Pumpkins, Paramore, Gorillaz, Metallica, Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo, among other things, they chose vinyl as a collector’s item.

At this point, These formats can be obtained from 10 pesos and although there is no fixed limit, the price will depend on the popularity, very rarity or conditions of the item you are looking for.

“There is a generation that is interested in it vinyls, but I think they should open up to other formats, the internet opens up the possibility of getting to know more songs, more artists, although in the end you are looking for knowledge, information, recommendations, rental and exchange” – he said. duran sands.

RECOMMENDED CARE

According to specialists, collectors and music lovers say that in order for vinyl records to last much longer, they must be stored upright in a clean and dry place, avoid extreme temperatures and moisture, as this will prevent deformation and hence reproduction.

Apart from, they have to be manipulated by the edgess because if you pick them up by the grooves, oils are transferred from the leather to prevent dust from forming which can scratch and affect sound quality.