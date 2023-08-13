International Women’s Orgasm Day: tips on how to achieve it

This maximum sense of pleasure that a woman achieves in her sexual relationship is influenced by various conditions. However, we can talk about some of the key elements that make up this one: the secret of the female orgasm.

Mentioned climax occurs through penetration in intimate contacts or through masturbation or stimulation of certain erogenous zones. To do this, a woman needs to be aware of her body and determine those “points” on which she would like to focus her attention.

What are the Ingredients of the Secret of the Female Orgasm?



To discover or rather experience the secret of the female orgasm, there is nothing better than to surrender to pleasure. Either alone or in pairs.

If you’re going to try this as a couple, keep the following tips in mind to make sure you get a satisfying date for both of you. After all, part of the goal is for both of you to enjoy yourself to the fullest.

1. Choose the most beneficial sexual positions



Faced with great difficulty in achieving ecstasy during intercourse, the idea of ​​trying other positions is viable. The most recommended are those that allow for more clitoral friction.

That is, with other sexual positions, this organ can also be stimulated during penetration. For example, if a woman takes control of the situation and climbs on top of a man, she will be able to better control the rhythm and movements in order to get closer to the goal.

2. Explore the rest of the body



In order for both protagonists to be active participants in sex, it is necessary to stimulate all the senses. So the first option is to use your hands as real pleasure tools to caress, press or arouse your partner.

Exploration can be physical, but also emotional. If you give free rein to your fantasies, you will share a new world with the person you have chosen. Communication between them opens the door to a wide variety of games that can be enjoyed.

3. G-spot stimulation is part of the secret to the female orgasm.



The controversial G-spot is associated with intense orgasms in women. It is said to be located a few centimeters from the vagina and coordinates the rest of the muscles involved in sexual spasms.

To get to it, penetration is required. There is also an alternative to using special sex toys such as vibrators for this. Its continuous movement stimulates nerve endings you don’t even know exist.

4. Masturbate



However, to reap its benefits, it is important to let go of any reluctance and relax as much as possible while doing so. For this reason, by allowing yourself to be carried away by sensations and fearlessly exploring the body, you will be able to discover those parts of it that give you the most pleasure.

5. Tighten your muscles



Muscle tension is the stimulus that promotes climax. In this sense, the contraction of various muscles during intercourse will be followed by relaxation.

Of course, the vaginal muscles are also involved. Although they often do this naturally, keep this in mind, it will help you to enhance your encounters.

In fact, studies such as that of Professor Isabel S.N. Sacco and his collaborators show that the best results are achieved by those women who maintain pressure in the vagina for a longer time.

6. You practice Kegel exercises



Kegel exercises specifically train vaginal contractions and their subsequent retention and relaxation.

But the fact is that in addition to being part of the secret of the female orgasm, the work of the pelvic floor muscles, in turn, is effective in preventing mild urinary incontinence. This is indicated by studies such as those conducted by some scientists at the Medical Faculty of the University of Montreal (Canada).

7. Control your breathing



Long, deep breaths lead to increased muscle oxygenation. This way the body will be in good condition to climax.

While it can be difficult to stay focused when it comes to passionate action, controlling your own breathing is a way to increase arousal.

If you find it difficult in the initial attempts, remember that it is all a matter of habit and learning. Gradually you will become more involved in this aspect.

With these clues, we have looked at some of the ingredients that make up the secret of the female orgasm. As you can see, some “seasoning”, such as foreplay or trial positions, contribute to the eroticism of this adventure.

Of course, talking to your partner about what’s bothering you will be a stellar strategy for “plugging in” and enjoying sex to the fullest. Ready to jump into it?