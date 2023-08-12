Interview | Ana Mena: “I want to be very free when making music”

“From Malaga to the world,” proclaims Ana Mena in one of her singles. Five years have passed since the publication of her album Index, after which the Malaga-based artist released her second studio album: Bellodrama. In her 15 songs, Ana tells a story of love and heartbreak, a piece in which she acknowledges herself as a “suffering diva” as a result of various influences from Jeanette to Ariana Grande, flowing through the folk songs she sang as a child. The tour for this second album will take him to a variety of locations, including the region of Murcia. The singer will visit our country twice: this Saturday at the football field of Antonio Ibáñez in Jumilla at 11 pm and on Sunday as part of the “Salt and Music” cycle of San Pedro del Pinatar, at half past ten in the evening at the local fair.

Bellodrama is your second studio album. How was this album born?

This album was born two years ago when I found myself musically. Now my sound is more defined and I feel like I have a lot to say; I felt it was time. We’ve spent all these years searching for my own sound, and this is where I feel at my best.

How would you define it?

Bellodrama is a tribute to the pop music that I love the most. By that I mean pop music in all its variations, from the first song to the last, you can hear it is very eclectic. Also, live it can be a lot of fun, it has moments for everything: jumping, dancing, being emotional. I define bellodrama as the enjoyment of melancholy.

Bellodrama was staged between Spain And Italy, and inspired by many artists. What were they like?

I was inspired by many songs and artists. I uploaded a list on the net that inspired me for the album. In it, they go from Katy Perry to Jeanette, passing through La Oreja de Van Gogh.

Although the album’s tracklist consists of 15 songs, can we say that the song “Slowly” best describes the album?

Slowly is the most beautiful song on the album, both in story and sound.

Ballads, bachata and pop music are some of the genres he plays in. Don’t like to classify?

I don’t like being branded. Bellodrama is generally a pop record, but I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow. I want to be very free when it comes to making music, doing one thing today and another tomorrow. I don’t like labels, young people don’t have prejudice anymore.

At this new job, he signed several records. In a digital world, are you happy that people are still buying records, still buying music?

We are very happy to sign. I love seeing people in person, they tell you what their ratings are and their feedback on everything they’ve heard. It’s more beautiful and exciting, like when you’re performing at a concert.

The last few years have been hectic, how do you deal with all this success?

I’m calm for now. There are moments of pressure, I have moments that are very demanding on myself to the point where it hurts. But I have a great team behind me, which is like a family to me, and there is also my own family. It is good and very important to surround yourself with people who tell you both the good and the bad.

He collaborated with Natalia Lakuntsa, Becky G and other artists. Is there a dream collaboration?

I have a lot of. I can’t say any, but I would love to work with Fito and Fitipaldis. It would be very random, but I would love it.