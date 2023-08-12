Interview with Fede Valverde | “I’m grateful every day for playing for Real Madrid”

With 115 minutes of extra time, the tall striker with the face of a non-plate breaker is advancing unhindered towards the Courtois goal. The audience roars, even some screams are heard and many are seen tightening their turbans, the tragedy has been chewed. And suddenly time stops…

When everything seemed to point to a more than likely Atlético de Madrid goal in the Spanish Super Cup final, Fede Valverde decides to end the game abruptly. Straight red and tangan mounted. A slap here, a push there… but no one was going to stop Real Madrid from declaring themselves champions.

Probably since that day, Real Madrid have looked at one of the team’s greatest talents with different eyes. It’s called maturity. And team commitment.

Fede Valverde talking to Real Madridista days after starting his sixth season at Real Madrid. We look at both the latest news about the white team and its appearance in the world of football.

MadridistaReal: One of the main consensus that exists at Real Madrid is that you are one of the key elements of the team. How are you spending your sixth season at Real Madrid?

Fede Valverde: With the same enthusiasm as always, that is, to the maximum. And above all with a very high responsibility. I’m sure all my peers feel the same way; I am very excited and with the hunger and seriousness that this shield requires.

MR: In a couple of years, you have significantly expanded your football repertoire with results. We all remember your goals against important opponents like Barcelona, ​​Liverpool, Sevilla or Atlético Madrid last season. In which role do you feel more comfortable, as a game builder, helping out your teammates, or as a finisher?

FW: It’s always nice to score goals, but I can’t imagine going down in history as a great scorer. I like to contribute from the bottom up. Build, steal, push, help, define. Every day I try to be as complete as possible.

MR: Because of your extraordinary and powerful shot on the ball, you are compared to Gerrard or Lampard. However, you have always said that your idol is Toni Kroos. Apart from all this, what qualities do you think make you a special player?

FW: I don’t consider myself special or different. I am a player who kills himself to help, to be useful. It’s true that I hit him hard, but I don’t like comparisons. As for Tony, his career defines him as a global star.

MR: You arrived in Madrid in the summer of 2016 after playing just one full season for Peñarol’s first team. How do you remember your first steps in professional football?

FW: I wanted to play football since childhood. And I did it all the time. As a child, you may have dreamed that you were going to play football professionally, but you never imagined that you could play for the best club in the world. There are days when I can’t believe this is real. And I thank you every day for the opportunity to come and train with Madrid and these incredible teammates. I play with the best in the world; isn’t that amazing?

MR: The Uruguayan is a strong and experienced football player. We assume that growing up there gave you a lot of knowledge and experience. What do you think football in your country has given you to succeed in Europe?

FV: My country is an invaluable school. I don’t know if it’s called DNA or something else, but being Uruguayan is a special stamp.

MR: Why did you decide to sign with Real Madrid at the expense of other offers? How did they convince you?

FW: They don’t even ask about it. The answer is the simplest in the world. Having the opportunity to go with the best, why go with another?

MR: Arda Güler has been a real sensation in pre-season. What do you consider his main qualities? What do you think he can bring to the team?

FW: He is very talented and has a great left leg. I’m sure it can give us a lot. He is very young and you should not demand everything from him from the first day.

MR: A few weeks ago The Court of Investigation No. 48 of Madrid rejected the complaint filed by Alex Baena against you due to lack of evidence and inconsistencies of the Villarreal player in his testimony. Would you like to say something about this?

FW: I have nothing to comment on. I have a very clear conscience.

MR: One of the keys to the success of this team is a good mood in the dressing room. How important do you think the trust that exists between all players is?

FV: We have a great group and it shows in daily practice and in matches.

MR: Which player do you have the most “feelings” for on the pitch? And outside?

FW: It’s hard to choose, and I don’t choose. I think outside of football people have a lot of acquaintances and real friends. I have many friends here, these are the people I trust the most. Great.

MR: How have you dealt with all the controversy surrounding the racist slurs that Vini Jr. has had to put up with for the last year and a half? Do you think the institutions are strong enough to eradicate racism from football fields?

FV: Football should be a place where you can have fun, vibrate and have fun. There is no place for insults in football.

MR: You’ve noticed a long time ago that criticizing your partner when you got home after a bad game was a big factor when you demanded more from yourself and didn’t fit in. How important is the support of your family in your performances on the field?

FW: The happiness of my family is fundamental to me. And all your advice and criticism will definitely make me better.

MR: You have always expressed the desire to one day captain Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Benzema and now Nacho have been captains in this club. What qualities of each would you retain or what kind of captain would you like to be?

FV: Being the captain of Real Madrid is the result of time and a job well done. This is not a gift. Pride, experience, responsibility, prudence, balance…

Interview with Bryce Iglesias Castro (@Bricepinkfloyd)

Photo: Real Madrid