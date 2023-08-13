Irina Shayk and Tom Brady take advantage of the fact that Bradley Cooper is a great father

Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea de Seine had a fun day out at Disneyland Paris.while his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk was in another area of ​​the city with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, the 48-year-old actor and his six-year-old daughter have enjoyed everything from the Big Thunder Mountain roller coaster to It’s a Small World. Based on the images, the father and daughter used their time together to ride roller coasters, fly swings or ride logs.

On the other side, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were seen in Los Angeles. According to rumors, Tom Brady picked up Irina from the Bel-Air hotel in the afternoon to take her home. The paparazzi took many pictures of them arriving at the actor’s house with big smiles, and according to Paps, the 37-year-old didn’t leave until 9:30 the next morning. According to Marca, after Irina stayed at the hotel, Tom Brady picked her up later that day and both were seen in the Super Bowl champion’s car, who was caught caressing the model’s cheek; she reciprocated with an infectious smile and chuckle. The chemistry between them seems undeniable. So far, the two seem to be getting along very well but are taking their time, according to an insider: “(Tom Brady and Irina Shayk) didn’t confess their love. This may be over in two or three weeks. He is not afraid.”

What happened between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk?

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been together for four years and have a daughter, Lea de Seine. They broke up in 2019 and the reasons for their breakup were never made public. However, there were rumors that the couple were having problems due to work and distance. Allegedly, the star of “Bachelor Party” was busy filming one of his films, and the model was working on an advertising campaign. Bradley Cooper was rumored to be having an affair with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. However, none of these hypotheses was confirmed.

From the moment they parted the ex-partner maintained a warm relationship for the sake of his daughter. They were seen together several times and talked about how important it is for them to have both of Lea de Seine’s parents present in her life. We may never know what happened between Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. However, it is clear that they are both loving parents and are ready to raise their daughter together.

About the relationship of Irina Shayk and Tom Brady

Very few details are known about the relationship of Irina Shayk and Tom Brady, however, it is said that both are having an affair and that they started dating in 2022.after meeting through mutual friends. The truth is that they have been photographed together several times.