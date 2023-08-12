Is chicory the perfect healthy alternative to coffee?

Chicory coffee is an alternative to traditional coffee for those who want to eliminate caffeine without losing the taste.

Those who often visit organic and natural food stores have probably seen it on the shelves as an alternative to coffee. Very often this rustic herb with its characteristic blue flower is used as a garnish for fried dishes, but the drink made by processing its stem is less well known. However, its use dates back to the great wars of the 20th century, when “real” coffee was either not available or very expensive. Now it is appreciated mainly by those who want to reduce caffeine intake.

What is chicory coffee?

This plant, also typical of Italy, belongs to the same family as dandelion. Of the many species found in nature, the species used to make the drink are Chicory intibusthe roots of which are dried, ground and roasted to produce a drink similar to coffee, slightly bitter-nutty aftertaste. Coffee with chicory is available in various varieties: grain, instant, and also in powder. In this case, you can use an Italian coffee maker to prepare it, filling the filter only halfway. To take full advantage of the natural properties of this plant, it is best (and very easy) to prepare a decoction: soak the dried root (available from herbalists) in boiling water for a few minutes and drink as soon as it cools. until reaching room temperature.

Properties and benefits of coffee with chicory

First of all, this species is a real panacea. for the stomach and intestines. In herbal medicine, dyspeptic disorders (which cause problems in the digestive system) are very often treated, as it stimulates gastric secretions: thus, even heavy meals are processed relatively easily. Except, rich in inulin, a natural prebiotic that promotes healthy bacterial florarestores intestinal balance by regulating its movements and controlling blood sugar levels by stabilizing blood glucose levels. Rich in polyphenols and flavonoids, it also has antioxidant properties.

Contraindications and side effects

Contraindications stem from its stimulating effect on the digestive system. Unwanted side effects associated with its use may be exacerbated. gastritis and reflux gastroesophageal, as well as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Is he losing weight?

By implementing detoxifying and diuretic action, coffee with chicory can be included in a hypocaloric diet for weight loss. Obviously, this won’t help you lose weight on its own, but it can help flush out toxins and excess fluid within normal limits. two cups a day.

Is this a healthy drink?

Given that there are those who tend to demonize certain foods in favor of alternatives that are considered healthier, something needs to be said: regardless of personal preference, the classic mocha, when consumed in moderation, is not only not bad, but rather has health benefits. At the same time, if we drink it in excess every day, it is likely that problems such as agitation or tachycardia will appear in the body. If it is necessary to reduce (or even eliminate) the consumption of espresso coffee and the like, chicory coffee is undoubtedly the ideal solution.. In fact, it not only allows you to maintain the most appreciated Italian ritual, but also to consume a drink that tastes very similar to traditional coffee. The only contraindication for those who have problems with ulcers or reflux.due to the gastrostimulating effect of this substance, and for pregnant womenas it can stimulate uterine contractions.

This article was originally published on Vogue.fr. Translation and adaptation: Carmen Cochina.

