Is he salty? They accuse Harry Kane of bringing Tottenham’s ‘curse’ on Bayern – Fox Sports

Almost 20 years later in Tottenham Hotspur in which he did not win a single title, Harry Kane Before him was the opportunity to win his first championship as a professional in his debut against FC Bayern.

Kanewho signed a four-year contract with the Bavarian giant in exchange for 115 million euros for spursit was minutes German Super Cup against him RB Leipzig and he only needed a win to add the first trophy to his personal showcase, but those put in by Thomas Tuchel were beaten at home.

And at the end of the match the fans FC Bayern criticized in social networks the performance of the English striker, the best scorer in the history of his National Selectionbecause they are convinced that he took the curse of the London club with him.

“Harry Kane brought a curse spurs To Bavaria“, wrote a fan in Twitter.

“It could be a curse Kane all the time, not spurs— added another subscriber.

“Harry Kane actually cursed. spurs now they can become champions,” the third fan said.

ALL HARRY KANE SUB-CHAMPIONSHIPS WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

And that’s something that fans might find very easy to point out. Harry Kane as the main culprit of drought Tottenhamsince the striker accumulates two sub-championships league cupin 2015 and 2021, in addition to the 2019 Champions League runners-up medal..

And if that wasn’t enough Kane he does not know what it means to win at the international level, because as a captain English team is also significant in his history of being defeated by Italy V The final belonging Euro 2020 disputed in Wembley Stadium.

Ein kleiner Schritt auf den Rasen der Allianz Arena, ein besonderer Schritt für Harry #Kane – Debut in the new Wohnzimmer! 🏟 Viel Erfolg für dein erstes Pflichtspiel, Harry! ❤️🤍 ✨ 64′ | #Super Bowl | #FCBRBL | 0-2 ✨ pic.twitter.com/If6ajMcom7 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayern) August 12, 2023

This may interest you → THIRD TWISTER IN THE ALL OF UFC HISTORY: THIS IS HOW DAMON BLACKSHEAR WON AT UFC VEGAS 78 (VIDEO)