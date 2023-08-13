Is spring early? Here’s How You Can Prevent Allergies and Recognize Its Symptoms – En Cancha

August 12, 2023 at 6:57 pm

The devastation that changing of the climate They are visible not only in the melting of the poles or in a hole in the ozone layer.but also in the change of seasons of pollen, and in Chile there are only a few weeks before the beginning of spring, which will bring with it the first consequences.

new study made in the netherlands It is revealed that there is an important correlation between temperature and the appearance of pollen with climate change. as it has been shown to promote and expand these seasons, which may have harmful effects on the respiratory system, including increased allergies.

“This year the World Allergy Organization decided to focus on climate change and allergies,” says Amelia Zarauza, specialist in allergy and immunology and environmental health.

And he adds:Climate change is causing temperature changes, causing the seasons to disappear as we know them today.that variations are recorded at the time of flowering and at the time of pollen appearance. The most common allergy symptoms are sneezing, nasal congestion, and a runny nose.

How to prevent allergies before spring?

Until spring comes September 23, It should not be ruled out that there are people who are already experiencing allergies due to the change of season. it can be confused with a cold even if it is only weeks away from pollination, although they can be removed with treatment.

Specialist Pedro Mardones, an immunologist at the University of Chile, president of the Aerobiology, Environment and Health Foundation and an expert at the Allergy Center, told a national newspaper that those who suffer from seasonal allergies should carry out prophylaxis from August.

“It is ideal for patients with spring allergies to start treatment in mid-August, in the third week of August.… care varies depending on whether the allergy is seasonal or year-round. It depends on the city or region. It is very important to know what allergens exist in each region,” he added.

