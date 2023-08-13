Is your name Tomasz Cruz? Cinemax gives free tickets and popcorn to see Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Attention moviegoers! It’s time to make the most of your name as Cinemax just launched a crazy promotion. If your name is Tomás Cruz, you can get free tickets and popcorn to see Tom Cruise in ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise returns to cinemas around the world with Mission Impossible 7, the film in which he played the most dangerous scene in the saga. Now get ready because Cinemax has just launched one of the craziest promotions of the year, Well, he’s ready to pamper all the people named Tomás Cruz and will give them tickets and popcorn.

Here are the details of the promotion called “Your mission if you choose to accept it…”, which is active as long as your real name is Tomás Cruz, you can buy 2×1 tickets to enjoy An impossible mission. Death sentence part 1.

Once you have your tickets, you need to go to the Cinemax complex in the Republic of Mexico and show your tickets and official ID at the candy store to get a big classic popcorn absolutely free!

And to make your cinephile mission even greater, youIt’s also worth knowing that if you’re a Cinemax Special Guest, you’ll be able to accumulate up to two visits and level up through July 20, all thanks to mission impossible 7Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson also return.

But it doesn’t stop there because thousands of godínez in the country will have July 13 and 19 to activate the promotion “Escape from work” where you can earn 30% more points for every candy store purchase between 4pm and 5pm, the perfect time to shut down your computer, adjust your tie and collect your hair launch to see Mission Impossible 7 and from this link you can buy tickets from the link below.