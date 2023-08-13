It was a passionate relationship between Sandra Bullock and her late boyfriend Bryan Randall

He died on August 8, 2023 bryan randall, boy award-winning actress oscar Sandra Bullock. Through a statement in social mediafamous family photographer shared the sad news death after a three-year struggle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

in 2021 Sandra Bullock he confessed in one episodeChat at the network table“He didn’t have to get married Bryan Down sanction his relation sentimental, no doubt photographer It was “the love of his life”.

