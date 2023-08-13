“It was gluttonous and animalistic”: Nikolai Golitsyn describes the sex scenes in “Red, White and Blue Blood”

Amazon Prime Video has already released “Red, White and Blue Blood” and audiences are captivated by the film, but what was it like for the actors who filmed the intimate scenes? Nikolai Golitsyn told everything about the experience.

After much suspense and anticipation over what the outcome of the adaptation of the popular LGBTQ+ romance novel with political overtones will look like, finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video Red, white and blue blood; one of the most anticipated platform releases along with do me a favourhit comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence plus new episodes good doctor.

Ever since the streaming service was announced to be releasing a film adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s book, readers have all expressed their excitement about the project, and after a long wait, the film, starring Nicholas Golitsyn, Taylor, Zakhar Perez and Uma Thurman, is out now. rage among viewers and Internet users with A rom-com in which a British prince and the son of the President of the United States of America fall in love.

If you still don’t know what it’s about and love romantic comedies, then we’ll tell you. Alex Clairmont-Diaz (Pérez) is the son of the President of the United States (Thurman), who became the first woman to do so and is seeking re-election to another term. While on a trip to the United Kingdom for a royal wedding, Alex unexpectedly meets Henry and despite not being friendly, the press turns this into a media scandal that both governments must avoid at all costs.

After being forced to appear friendly, the two begin to bond and eventually fall in love with each other. Director Matthew Lopez is a Tony Award-winning theater director. Inheritancethis tape shows intimate scenes between the two main characters, but, as it happens in all productions, an intimate relationship coordinator was hired to teach the actors to trust each other.as well as in front of the camera for the sex acts they interpreted.

Golitsyn, who spoke in Cinderella and he’s heterosexual, he confessed Diversity that his sexual orientation was not a barrier to being comfortable filming these scenes with his co-star, as it was imperative that their chemistry be visible on screen in order for their bond to feel authentic within the story. Of course, the help of the coordinator was necessary, since “These people fall in love easily, but there are times when their appetite for each other becomes insatiable and animalistic.”.

Also an actor from broken hearts revealed that before Taylor Zahar Perez was cast as his co-star, he had script readings with a lot of different actors to see who he had the most chemistry with, but immediately realized that the main character kissing booth 2 he was the only one and they would be great friends. Tell us what you think about the on-screen relationship between the two interpreters Red, white and blood blue?