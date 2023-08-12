‘It was very hard’, woman with two wombs gives birth to first child

A 28-year-old woman, contrary to all medical indications, became pregnant with Herlin-Werner-Wunderlich syndrome.

Adele Varga suffers from a rare disease, this woman has two wombs and two cervixes, which leads to complications such as endometriosis and infertility.

Varga told Caters her story, where she mentioned that since the age of 14 she had very painful periods.

“She had a normal vagina and a blind vagina, as well as a second cervix. You couldn’t see it because of my blind vagina, which was full of menstrual blood,” Varga told the aforementioned source.

Varga underwent surgery to fill her vagina so that her periods would only come out through it. Which helped him reduce pain and infections.

To make matters worse, during a routine checkup, he discovered that he only had one kidney, which is where he was diagnosed with Herlyn-Werner-Wunderlich. Despite all the diagnoses, she and her partner used in vitro fertilization to get pregnant.

“Our first IVF attempt was successful, which surprised us a lot, because even the fertility doctor said he didn’t think we would succeed,” Varga said.

Varga became pregnant in the left uterus, so her tummy grew on the left side.

As a result, Varga managed to give birth by caesarean section, and without any complications.

