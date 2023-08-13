It will be a biopic about the legendary singer – Rock&Pop

Pablo Larrain is gearing up to begin production on his long-awaited new film with Angelina Jolie. The Chilean director will be working with the Oscar winner on his next project, which It would already have the date and location of filming.

It’s a new biopic will be the final part of his film trilogy about important women in history. and pop culture. It should be remembered that he previously made films about Jackie Kennedy and Diana, Princess of Wales.

Film by Pablo Larrain with Angelina Jolie

As reported budapest reporter, Pablo Larrain will soon start recording his film with Angelina Jolie. The director and actress will travel to the city of Budapest, Hungary to begin filming in October in the country.

the film will biopic about the legendary opera singer Maria Callasconsidered the most important opera singer of the 20th century. Maria this is the name of this new film, which will tell his story not only for fame, but also focused on the personal difficulties he had to faceare.

His film with Angelina Jolie will be third biopic of Pablo Larraín talks about an important woman in history. Previously, He led Jackie with Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy and Spencer with Kristen Stewart as Diana of Wales. Thus, he called it the conclusion of his trilogy of biographies on great women.

From that moment it became one of the most anticipated for movie loversAnd. And that’s what both Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart received Best Actress Academy Award nominations for their performances under Pablo Larrain. Thus, there are high hopes for the work of Angelina Jolie.

However, before Maria, we will have another film by a Chilean director. This year his new film, Count, an allegory about Chile, in which Augusto Pinochet never died.

Before the premiere on the streaming service The film will premiere at a major film festival.