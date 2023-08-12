It’s already on Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which is like a party

WITH Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, which has just been uploaded to the Disney+ streaming platform, concludes another trilogy. And what to say about the ending (no, we won’t say anything at all).

If the whole movie is like a party, even though the beloved character is on the verge of death for most of the projection, the bleakness and awareness that volume 3, everything ends (does it all end?) can leave a strange aftertaste in the Marvel fan’s palate. But no, not like last time Avengers.

But how does a character we thought dead come back? There is a Star Lord (Chris Pratt) trying to convince Gamora’s successor (Zoe Saldana) that they are a couple, and a good one. Or will it be in another multiverse, past or future?

All for one. The five Guardians of the Galaxy on their way to save another’s life. That’s why they’re serious. Disney Pictures

“This person was an alternate future version of me,” that’s how twisted (new) Gamora explains it. Well, it’s as twisted as you’ll ever see and/or hear Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The action takes place in the farthest corners of space. foundation on which volume 3 is that Rocket is seriously injured. He’s about to die, and the only way to save the life of an anthropomorphic raccoon that speaks Bradley Cooper is that all the Guardians are up against a large corporation (OrgCorp) headed by a despot who is apparently looking for a better life, but which is crueler than VAR at the 95th minute of any match.

Don’t be afraid, it’s not Star-Lord who is on the verge of death. He’s drunk in the photo.

Everyone was living more or less peacefully in Knowhere, which is the name of the Rangers’ headquarters when Rocket is attacked by Adam Warlock (Will Poulter, from midsummer AND Narnia), gifted with superpowers, the golden-skinned son of Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki). He was sent by the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji, n arbitratorby James Gunn, yes) who was the one who transformed Rocket into 89P13, a brilliant and slightly bitter biped.

Well, time has passed and without spoiling too much, he needs to get the raccoon back. The point is that he is obsessed with repopulating a planet similar to Earth, but with the most advanced form of various animal species.

The film spends a lot of time with Rocket, Mapuche and his tragic past.

The film is a constant coming and going in the present in space and Rocket’s rather tragic past to understand his origins, to meet his friends – other, not Guardians, but animals that the High Evolutionary experimented with.

mortally wounded

With Rocket mortally wounded, the rest of the Guardians go on a mission to essentially steal his medical records from Evolutionary High, as he is lost without them. So Star-Lord, Nebula (Karen Gillan), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) give it their all and destroy everything in their path to get into the heart of the corporation and recover the dossier medical.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana, from “Avatar”) is not dead?

Note the fight, fake shot in one shot, from a distance. It’s the best we’ve seen in a Marvel movie in years, at least in this phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All this in two and a half hours (including the post-credits scenes – and the legend…)? All this, and even it seems tight, because the film has a rhythm that puts it there, and 150 minutes pass like nothing.

Adam Warlock (Will Poulter, from “Midsommar” and “Narnia”), a golden being with superpowers who attacks the Guardians.

Yes, the characters that found their way into the MCU almost, almost like pairs of other superheroes with a poster and even their own movies, from Iron Man to Captain America or Thor, who were initially perceived as a bunch of scoundrels, more or less sarcastic , more or less spoiled, are in their glory.

Well, these Guardians from 2014 are the most beloved characters from Phase 4 of the MCU today. James Gunn managed, of course independently, to make a trilogy that, although related to the MCU, is more or less governed by its own rules. Good for him. It is also called author and three Guardians of the Galaxy They have his seal.

Or maybe it’s unreasonable to imagine that Gunn liked it star Wars original that for him Star-Lord is something like Han Solo, Groot, Chewbacca, and Mantis, Nebula and Drax are this support comic relief necessary in comedies, whether they are adventures like this?

Guardians belong to different species that coexist for the common good: saving the galaxy.

Are they not species that coexist, as happened in the universe imagined by George Lucas?

Gunn along with the Russo brothers (the last two of Avengers) are the filmmakers who best understood the sense of having fun with action, but adding a certain dose of drama to it. Well, OK Gunn for this movie, not so much because his thing is more quirky, humorous and politically incorrect.

But Gunn, who has already left Marvel to now be DC’s best dog in terms of coming up with new movies from Batman to Superman, is the guy whose ideas pop up like jokes in Tangalanga. So this closing, we already said, is a party with friends.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3”

Very good

Action/Comedy. United States, 2023. Original title:Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. 150′, SAM 13R WITH: James Gunn. WITH: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Bradley Cooper. Available in: Disney+.