It’s Beyoncé’s Handsome Bodyguard Who Sweeps Social Media | People | Entertainment

When it comes to the world of entertainment, those who always captivate the public with their looks are usually artists, but now Beyoncé’s personal bodyguard is the one who seems to be in the spotlight after a tiktoker spotted his presence and recorded him. during the singer’s show on August 6 in Washington.

After a video that went viral, netizens set out to find out who the man was, until they finally found out that it was James Plaza, who dedicated himself professionally to the world of bodybuilding, a passion he put aside by supporting with “Queen B” on her “Renaissance World Tour”.

Who is Beyoncé’s bodyguard?

The athlete has gained such popularity that his Instagram account currently has over 29,000 followers, most of whom enjoy his shirtless selfies from time to time or hear about his various accomplishments as a bodybuilding champion.

It’s also not certain that Beyoncé’s defender has a YouTube account where he can be seen at competitions or training.

How long will you work for the artist?

According to Vanitatis, James Plaza has said several times that he would like to keep up with bodybuilding competitions, but has not yet done so due to his work commitments with the Single Ladies translator.

In this sense, it must be remembered that Beyoncé’s concert tour covers several cities in Europe, Canada and the United States.

According to the performance schedule, the multiple Grammy Award winner will wrap up the Renaissance World Tour on September 27 with a performance to her audience in New Orleans.

