It’s official: this is the neckline you’ll be wearing in 2024, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week.

They say that the Danes are the new Parisians, that is, they are the first to wear new trends season after season. With a Scandinavian, minimalist, simple yet elegant style, they manage to inspire us every time. street style look at Copenhagen Fashion Week, its capital (and beyond), which is exactly what happens in these first days of August. With this premise, it is not surprising that this fashion Week is becoming increasingly relevant in the fashion industry, and the proposals of its designers are very, very taken into account when setting new aesthetic criteria.

New spoilers The Danish language we have our eye on is not something theoretically new; rather, it’s about bringing back perhaps the most beautiful cleavage (although it’s not a cleavage per se) of all time: neck halter. No wonder people like it J Lo, Sofia Richie, Hailey Bieber and even Meghan Markle they chose it in their time for their wedding dresses, and major fashion brands continue to bring it back season after season into their collections. This is the case saxpotsthe firm responsible for the silk evening dress (of course, with a strap around the neck), which Kylie Jenner He wore it last July. Like everything the little Kardashian girl wears, this piece soon went viral, becoming the perfect summer dress for her over 398 million Instagram followers. In his Show In the spring-summer of 2024, the company repeated the success achieved with this collar, presenting it in bright silk dresses, ideal for the summer season. “The main thing we thought about when we started the collection was travel and summer”commented Barbara Potts, co-founder of the brand, of a proposal that aimed to be something everyone would like to carry in their travel suitcase.

This is also the case gestureavant-garde company and very minimum who offered silk and necklines in a parade marked by simplicity. The curtains have also slipped (or rather burst) down the sides of her dresses – another detail to consider next season. Further Street when A.Rowge Hovewinning firm Karl Lagerfeld Woolmark Innovation Award in May last year, which aimed to demonstrate that the reduction halter It is also suitable for everyday looks. With Circulose collared sweaters, a material made from 100% textile waste, the firm has added a new fabric to the predominantly cotton and nylon collections. “I tried to open up a bit in terms of new material. When we try different threads and different techniques, we find something interesting.”Amalia Roege Hove of A. Roege Hove commented on her new bet.

Offer Paolina Russo, on the other hand, only the aforementioned section has in common with the previous ones. The London label was one of five Danish Fashion Week debutants, and did so as winner of the Zalando Visionary Award, a program focused on sustainable practices, which is carried out in collaboration with CPHFW. “There was a folklore base cut into trance and rap; and that’s all we do. We always take folklore as a basis, but then we put it in a futuristic context and find such tension.“, Russo said in an interview that brought up exactly the magical and mysterious aesthetic that surrounds the brand. In his collection called “Monoliths” cut halter he has reinvented himself in a Viking vein, a narrative found in his latest projects. This is not just another proof of the versatility of this cut, unchanged like few others, which we will wear in the form of dresses, tops and sweaters in 2024. Staying ahead of the curve is as easy as heading to Copenhagen Fashion Week and stocking up on this fall neckline; success will be more than guaranteed.

