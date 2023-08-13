It’s super hot Jennifer Lopez days in Italy

Jennifer Lopez is on top, the singer decided to return to the island of Capri to take new photos with the brand of her alcoholic drink. He shared this on Instagram.

Source: Image – Instagram – @lacarba // Image – Instagram @delola.

Sun and drinks in Italy.

One of the first photos jennifer Lopez dazzled everyone in stunning bathing suits with a description that read: “Back in my element.” There, for the first time, she saw Ana Karballosa posing in front of the photographer’s attentive gaze in a white triangular micro bikini, sunglasses with brownish lenses and a brown hat with a wide green stripe.

In the video posted by Delola’s official account, she was seen showing off her body in the middle of the video, wearing an orange swimsuit and in what already had a purpose… to follow Jlo’s aperol line. .

italian experience

It happens that not everything for Jennifer is a job, but in addition to communicating with the production team, she saves moments of pure enjoyment in front of the coast, which she also delights her 250 million subscribers daily …

With a clear allusion to Italy in the rhythm of Dean Martin with the Italian mambo, JLO included in the description one of his wonderful dishes on the way there and what he called “spaghetti ravioli”, in the video, in turn, he watches with a mind-blowing corset in the form of a very low-cut dress with a floral print in shades of white, purple, pink, white and yellow.