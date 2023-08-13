It’s super hot Jennifer Lopez days in Italy

Jennifer Lopez is on top, the singer decided to return to the island of Capri to take new photos with the brand of her alcoholic drink. He shared this on Instagram.

Source: Image – Instagram – @lacarba // Image – Instagram @delola.
Sun and drinks in Italy.

One of the first photos jennifer Lopez dazzled everyone in stunning bathing suits with a description that read: “Back in my element.” There, for the first time, she saw Ana Karballosa posing in front of the photographer’s attentive gaze in a white triangular micro bikini, sunglasses with brownish lenses and a brown hat with a wide green stripe.

