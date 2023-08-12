“All the frustrations of Diana’s thirty years were present, and it was as if she was asking the well of time for a wish that everything would turn out well, so that finally something she did turned out the way it should.”

A Swimmer in the Secret Sea is the true story of the traumatic and painful birth of a child, told by his father, American writer William Kotzwinkle. The novel describes an episode from the life of a married couple, in the story of Diana and Lasky. We have witnessed something that could have been beautiful, but it was a painful experience, a huge disappointment.

This is a short but rich story, although not without a poetic flight. A few years after its publication, its author said: “I wrote this book with tears in my eyes from the first to the last page.”

The story is told in the third person, but from the point of view of Lasky, one of the main characters, and exemplifies how literature can be a vehicle for personal drama.

This is the only novel from this that the author has written, as it has always been devoted to science fiction.

William Kotzwinkle, born in 1943, is an American writer, twice recipient of the National Magazine Award for Fiction, winner of the World Fantasy Award, the PETA Award for Children’s Fiction, and the author of the theme song that Michael Jackson recorded for ET. which received a Special Children’s Grammy Award. He divides his time between the coast of Maine and a small ranch in Arizona. Married to writer Elizabeth Gandy.

@marcelomelideo2021