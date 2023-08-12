It’s time for Juan Nuñez

Juan Núñez (June 4, 2004, 191 centimeters of pure talent) already worked last summer with an absolute team, before the unexpected success, a unique milestone in our basketball, the selection of Sergio Scariolo in the Eurobasket, which came out of almost all pools. That this is one of the great values ​​for the future of the Spanish bloc is indisputable. It’s been for yearsand was ratified by his MVP (with a gold medal) at the European Under-20 Championships in Podgorica last year. He did it (he is now 19) when he was only 18. Early save.

I already did by then his first steps with the first team of Real Madrid, with whom he made his debut in the Liga Endesa semi-final, in 2021, at the age of 17 AND to rough: Sergio Llull and Nicolás Laprovittola were injured. He was already wanted by Pablo Laso and was obviously one of the jewels of the white club he joined in 2015. Originally from Madrid, he previously played for Alcorcón Basket.

This summer he had no luck with the under-20 team finishing 10th in Europe due to a bad day in the round of 16 matchup against Israel. But he entered the circle of the work of Scariolo, young people who go through concentration under the scheme golden boys 2.0, and intends to stay because Ricky Rubio has set foot on land and will not be going to the World Cup. The absence of Lorenz Brown has already been discounted. So, without plan A An unusual look at the quarterbackthe most natural solution was this: at the age of 19, Juan Núñez will make his debut in a major competition with an absolute team.

Almost a year ago, the playmaker was in the news for other reasons: his extension with Real Madrid stalled and He eventually went to Germany to play at Ratiopharm Ulm with a three-year contract signed with one eye (at least) on the NBA. AND shock in an environment of a white team that could not keep a piece with a huge future, but with whom it had obvious conflict of priorities. Madrid were betting on an extension with a good economic offer, an option in principle to go out on loan at least in the 2022-23 season and a high termination clause to go to the NBA (around €1.5 million). The guard wanted easier to start by USA and accumulate minutes and experience… at the first European level. Real Madrid’s base rotation and the constant demands the team lives under have not made it look good. And ACB’s transfer tricks didn’t seem perfect either.

So Juan Núñez went to Ulm, a team he didn’t choose by chancethrowing dice on the mat. The German team has an attractive design that is based on building from youth and also disputes the second continental competition, the Eurocup. In keeping with this philosophy, Anton Gavel took charge of the bench that Jaka Lakovic had left to sign for Gran Canaria. Young coaches and an attractive game proposition, the promise of good minutes and less payroll money, but a lot more amenities when it comes to trying the NBA dream. The option may seem strange to a less specialized audience, but it was good.

With less resources than the big German teams at the moment (Alba Berlin, Bayern Munich), but with a clear and advanced idea, an attractive, Ulm positions itself as one of those European clubs that are good at attracting talent and they become recruiters players with a future in the NBA. There have been two interesting draft examples in recent years: Frenchman Killian Hayes left his country to draft via german and helped him climb up to choose 7 2020 and Pole Jeremy Sochan played in his quarry before moving to the American College League and finishing 9th in 2022.

Ulma too It has strengthened its position as a training club, having facilities worthy of this status. The pearl in the crown of the city is the so-called Orange Campus, a new facility on the outskirts of the city. A track for 500 spectators, two different gyms, a building for maintenance, activity areas on the banks of the Danube and several other luxuries that the club promotes, citing the opinion of one of the strongest German coaches in the NBA, Chris Fleming, who calls it “a brilliant concept “.

In the Eurocup, Ulm finished third in its group and beat the round of 16, but lost in the quarter-finals at home and to Turk Telekom Ankara, which eventually became finalists (they lost to Jak Laković’s Granca). Nuñez achieved his goal of winning filming at a high European level: Averaged 20 minutes with over 7 points and 4 assists a night, and he’s still 18 (turned 19 in June). But the best came in the Bundesliga, where Ulm became champions for the first time after losing three finals (1998, 2012 and 2016) and a title bid that lasted until the 1996 Cup. It was not only the first regular appearance in the seventh phase in which he played . took the championship, is to do it defeated the first three in the qualifying rounds: Alba, Bayern and Bonn. Two Euroleagues and a champion of the Champions League. By the way, Bayern starts the project with Pablo Laso on the bench. So Núñez will now face the coach he was with getting a taste to the elite at Real Madrid.

In the league, Núñez average in the regular phase almost 20 minutes with 8.3 points, 4.2 assists and a PIR of 10. In the playoffs 19 with 7.4, 4.6 and 10.2. The goal was clearly achieved for a quarterback who is pure talent and needs only this: experience, scars, precipitate. He’s still in the accounts for the next NBA draft (for now as to choose second round), and above all He will play at the World Cup with the world champion. At only 19 years old, a clear role, A free hand to his talent due to the loss of Lorenzo and Ricky and with a coach like Scariolo who turns everything he touches into gold. It is, of course, to be very happy.