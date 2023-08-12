It’s time to bring back the controversial Havaianas flip flops

It’s time to go back to Hawaii

It’s great to see a tanned foot slide into slippers. And when a pair of Havaianas hit the ground, the soles strike. It’s the perfect tickle and, if you’re like Quentin Tarantino, a powerful aphrodisiac. They evoke freedom (more than shoes, flip flops are the absence of restrictions) and exotic hedonism. These are shoes for people who want to feel the wind between their toes and live without straps, buckles or laces. The person who would say, “Well, I have no idea what eTeams is” while handing you an icy caipirinha.

History of Havaianas flip flops

Havaianas were born in the sixties and were aimed at workers, but now they are in the service of land, sea, triangle bikinis and skinny jeans.. In 2009, the brand did a global model search, and that’s exactly what I like about such a brand. And while he has since experimented with more youthful initiatives (such as launching square-toe sandals and an ad campaign with fellow Brazilian Barbie Ferreira), the most memorable style remains the €20 classic. They’re not trying to stand out or follow any trend: their only purpose in life (like the brainless Ken doll) is literally “the beach.”

John Parra Kim Kardashian in Havaiana flip flops.

Its tactile logo on the third finger is reminiscent of many things: Gisele Bündchen in bikini (and that the model launched her own line of sandals in 2002) playing volleyball on Ipanema Beach while silly men challenge each other in push-up competitions hanging from their big toes. Along with football and samba, The way of life that the Hawaiians symbolize is not so much a reflection of Brazilian culture, but an example of how the country has become known worldwide through pop culture.: A lush and exotic paradise filled with street parties and future supermodels.

Earlier this month, I spoke with Biz Sherbert (one of three contributors to the insightful fashion podcast Nymphet Alumni) about the cultural resurgence of the Havana way of life. “If a couple of years ago you wore slippers in the city, you were looked at as a freak, but now people don’t care“”. The number of celebrities we’ve seen in pajama shorts over the past month supports this hypothesis. Lily-Rose Depp wore it with a pair of Scholls, a close relative of the Havaianas.

“There is a lot of talk about daddy shoes, sneakers and duffel shoes, but there are people who are put off by flip flops and that makes them more radical. They are very functional. going to wear Havaianas? to a bar? Well, this is cool: a sign that you have just returned from a beach holiday. You just got off the plane and now you don’t care? There is nothing that surpasses this feeling. Once you start wearing them, you’ll realize what you’ve been missing if you don’t wear them all the time.”

L. Cohen Paris Hilton wore her fair share of Havaianas in the 90s.

Going out in sandals, in which the soles of your feet look like a 19th century homeless boy, can represent latest luxury concept: laziness. But perhaps that’s why so many people are kicking off doing nothing with flip flops. Isn’t that what people wear to take out the trash, or to avoid getting papilloma in the shower at the beach or in the pool? I would encourage these detractors to close their eyes and get off their watchtower. You don’t shop for household goods at an air-conditioned Carrefour, you walk along the Copacabana promenade. This is how TikTok understands it, where Child T-shirt It is a ubiquitous staple in everyday outfits. So did Hailey Bieber, who looked like she attended the 2014 Worlds with a chain around her navel.

The return of the Havaianas is the logical conclusion of the vintage football scarves and jerseys popularized under the search tag. blockcore in social networkswhere people film themselves drinking beer in straight jeans, white socks and Adidas Samba. They seem to like football, but they actually like clothes more. And although it is said that the “beautiful game” was invented by Great Britain, it was Brazil (with its 16,000 professional players) that turned it into a worldwide phenomenon: Pelé, Ronaldinho, Neymar, Thiago Silva… it is not for nothing that it is known as the “land of football”, and not in vain, trend hunters merge with patriotic beauties in the stands of the England-Brazil match of the 2002 World Cup.

It would be too easy to associate the allure of the Havaianas with the recent fashion obsession with offbeat shoes. But call ugly shoes he became so popular that most of them were no longer considered ugly: Naomi Campbell wears balloon heels, Victoria Beckham wears Croots, and Pamela Anderson wears whatever you throw at her. Most of them are stylized cartoon versions of the ugly ones and seem to be designed for long distance off-road travel. feed social networks. None of them would be as terrible as, for example, Skechers, Geox or open-toed flip flops.

The fact is that Hawaiians don’t care what you think of them. They are on the cutting edge of fashion and exude the same self-confidence as a lifeguard. Plus, they’re too busy applying Piz Buin SPF 5 to their slender shoulders to spend half a second doing it.

This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk. Translation and adaptation: Carmen Cochina.

