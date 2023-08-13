IZZA P ILLNESS | Bombshell, Isa P. speaks honestly about her illness: “I hope this doesn’t hit me too hard.”

This browser does not support the video element.

It looks like Isa Pi’s wedding isn’t the influencer’s only concern today. Daughter Isabel Pantoja, very active in networks, did not avoid talking about the disease that she suffers from. “I hope this doesn’t hit me too hard,” he said in a video on his Instagram, where he gives all the details of his condition.

Isa P is kicked out of the booth: “It was very hard, she came like a diva”

And the fact is that Isa P is an expert in social networks, which she uses as another way to earn money, making it compatible with her television work and her studies. He is currently in a relationship with model Asraf, who is one of the current edition of Survivors and whom he will marry next September in Madrid. This is what Isa P. herself said in the “Survivors” debate, where she starred in several confrontations with Raquel Bollo, who has two of her children, Alma and Manuel, on the program. Although in the Fiesta program presented by Emma Garcia on Telecinco, they alluded to the fact that a bad relationship between them arose several years ago due to a photograph that Isa P. took at the house of a former partner from La Bollo.

opposition, which is also It takes place in Honduras, where the Survivors are recorded. Since Asraf and Manuel have been involved in the biggest discussions on the island where they are, which makes coexistence between them even more difficult.

Meanwhile, last week there was also talk of alleged cheating that could have taken place in a pair, both on one side and on the other. In the case of Isa P., for the time she spent in a friend’s car during a crazy night. However, Isa P. claimed that it was a friend and that they were only talking. On the other hand, they also cited some alleged photos of Asraf appearing kissing another man, furthermore, his sexuality was also questioned at Fiesta, indicating that the famous designer may have had an affair with him.

As of now, Isa P has not spoken out via social media on these two issues. although he has responded to Fiesta staff with whom he has contact.

Mysterious photo that makes Isa Pantoia tremble: Alleged kiss of betrayal between two boys

Social media

For this reason, a very important part of Isa P’s work on social media is trying to get support to save Asraf in the competition so that he can continue to participate in the reality show until the end. But Isa P also uses her social media to talk about her daily life and deal with personal issues such as the migraine she suffers from. And the fact is that, as he explained, he does not want to take the medicine that the doctor gives him, “because it is very strong.” Migraine is a disease that affects many people, and in the case of Isabelle P., it is a serious problem.