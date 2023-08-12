Jada Pinkett Smith is honest and shows impressive changes in her alopecia.

naturalness It overwhelms social networks, and those who decide to normalize wrinkles, stretch marks, cellulite, spots or pimples on the face with the help of spectacular photos and videos are becoming more and more famous. Posing without makeup like Ashley Graham, Zendaya or Jennifer Lawrence has become commonplace, and this is added to other topics that are still taboo but have references such as alopecia which influences celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith.

Ever since she first spoke in 2018, the actress has championed this physical trait that affects thousands of African-American women. On his social media, he did not hesitate to share his feelings and photos about his baldness, and now his latest post has surprised his followers. After years of fighting alopecia at age 51 Jada showed her hair is growing. “That hair here is behaving like it’s trying to come back. I still have some problem areas, but we’ll see ✨,” he confesses online, along with a photo of how it was before and the current image of grown gray hair.

“Beautiful anyway. 😍”, “Shiningly beautiful from start to finish 😍 🙌🏽🌹”, or “Wonderful” are some of the comments that can be read along with the thousands of “likes” that a “post” accumulates. Will Smith’s slap in the face to Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars after Jada’s tawdry alopecia joke went viral over a year ago. For several months this was the subject of controversy in social networks, but the “celebrity” did not stop. boast of a physique in these years. Although this is not about fashion, many celebrities have chosen to wear “short hair” in recent years..