Jamie Dornan’s recommended movies to watch after Agent Stone premieres on Netflix and Prime Video

For many people, Jamie Dornan is synonymous ’50 shades of Gray’. The millionaire Christian Gray and his exciting sexual adventures with Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) made a crazy impression on the actor, but it is also true that after this saga we have not seen the translator accept a similar role. It seems like he wants to leave behind the stage where he became the erotic dream of millions of fans and move on to other types of projects, such as “Agent Stone”, an action movie that just hit Netflix with Gal Gadot.

In this action movie, the actor plays an agent who must help the heroine on her mission, and it seems that their relationship will not be great at first, but it will soften later. If you want to know more details about his character, don’t miss this one, and when you’re done, check out these others Jamie Dornan movies available on Netflix and Prime Video.

Jamie Dornan movies on Netflix

50 shades of Gray

The first part of the saga is available on Netflix. The plot focuses on the relationship that develops between Anastasia (Dakota Johnson), a student who falls in love with a millionaire businessman, played by Dornan, with quite specific sexual preferences. In the movie you will see some of the best scenes in cinema.

Siege of Jadotville

Based on true events, a story about the experiences of a UN battalion composed of over a hundred Irishmen under the command of Commander Patrick, played by Jamie Dornan. In 1961, the battalion was besieged by 3,000 Congolese, led by French and Belgian mercenaries paid by mining companies. Perfect for fans of war movies.

Jamie Dornan’s videos on Prime Video

50 Shades Released and 50 Shades Darker

The next two parts “5 Shades of Gray” are available on Prime Video. In them you will be able to discover how the relationship between the main couple evolves. In the first, we see them enjoying their married life until new threats emerge to try to destroy everything. While in the last part, after a serious crisis, the woman from the past seems to continue to complicate their lives. If you like this genre, don’t miss the best erotic movies in the history of cinema.

Fly home

The actor plays a young American millionaire who always got his way. However, he finds himself in a difficult situation when he falls in love with the granddaughter of the man with whom he is trying to do business.

irish song

Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt give life to two neighbors from a beautiful place in Ireland. She’s been in love with him all her life, but he doesn’t seem to notice, and things get even more complicated when the boy’s father tries to sell the farm to his American nephew, who is crazy about the girl upon arrival.

endings, beginnings

It’s not his best movie, but if you like romantic comedies, you’ll have a good time. This is the story of a girl who, after breaking up with what she considered the love of her life, begins the stage of self-discovery with a sentimental triangle in which the character of Dornan is of great importance. And when you’re done with the movie marathon, don’t miss out “The Hunt”, one of the best Netflix series with an actor in the lead role.

