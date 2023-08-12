Javi Hernandez knocks out, not Barça, signs Pep Guardiola, all at City

mat for Javi Hernandez. Coach Egarense has come face to face with reality and is forced to say goodbye to one of his great dreams of this summer market. Javi went for everything. After the inclusion of Ilkay Gundogan from ManchesterXavi wanted to continue drinking blood from the champion Champions League and also bring Bernardo Silva continue to strengthen the midfield. Pep Guardiolahowever, was closed in the band.

Xavi entrusted the operation to Bernard Silva

Javi was clean. If there is a team in Europe with an invincible backbone, it is Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has built one of the strongest teams with the best football in Europe and Xavi knows it’s the right way. After we managed to close the contract with Gundogan, who is already registered as a Barça player and will be available for the first match League In the match with Getafe, Barca dreamed of Bernardo Silva, a priority acquisition for the Blaugrana coach.

Gundogan at the presentation as a new Barça player / Photo: Europa Press – Felipe Mondino

Barça have been pushing for months in negotiations to try and sign Bernardo Silva. Many formulas have been explored, such as trading with two kules players, in order to reduce the purchase cost. official offer that the Blaugrana club sent to Manchester consisted of a £50 million buy-back loan at the end of the season, approximately 60 million euros. The city, however, was strong.

Bernardo Silva is non-transferable

Here’s how the board of directors of Manchester City clearly put it: Bernardo Silva is untouchable. Guardiola considers him one of the pillars of his team, especially after saying goodbye to Gundogan and Mahrez, who left for Saudi Arabia. Silva was looking forward to how the negotiations with Barça would go and was willing to wait. However, now time is running out and the operation is becoming more and more complicated.

Bernardo Silva is one of the key figures of Manchester City / Photo: dpa – Pedro Fuza

While a transfer cannot be ruled out or considered impossible, the truth is that Manchester City are pressuring him to stay in the squad. Premier League and furthermore, he put forward an extension proposal to scare off potential competitors. A victory cannot be declared until the end of the market, but Barça’s economic situation is forcing the club to negotiate if they want to try to reach an agreement and citizens They don’t seem ready to give up.

Manchester City played Pemier’s first game of the 2023/24 season last Friday in which they beat Burnley 0-3. Silva started and played 90 minutes. Pep Guardiola is counting on him and at the moment everything points to him wearing a rubber band sky blue another year.