Jeilyn Rocio Lara: some Dominican talent conquers NASA | AlMomento.net

Jeilyn Rocio Lara

RIKEN LARA AND EMMANUEL SOLANO

In a world full of talented and motivated young people, Jeilyn Rocio Lara stands out, a young Dominican woman who has shown exceptional potential in the field of technology and leadership. Her versatility and drive for excellence make her a promising candidate in any field she chooses to work in.

Jeilyn’s road to success began when she learned about an exciting project through an email sent to a group of design and manufacturing technologists coordinated by Mabel Mendez. Intrigued by the proposal, Jeilyn contacted Nathalie Brito, the teacher responsible for creating Team Armstrong, for more information. Impressed by the possibilities, Jeilyn did not hesitate to accept the challenge and join the team.

Jeilyn’s motivation to participate in this project was also fueled by a conference where members of the Apollo 27 team shared their experiences in the competition. The success stories and reaching NASA inspired Jeilyn, who was even more excited to achieve similar goals.

The Armstrong team, made up of students from a variety of careers at the Loyola Specialized Institute of Higher Studies, IEESL, is full of talented young students in electrical engineering, industrial engineering, mechatronics, design and manufacturing.

Jeilyn Rocio Lara took over as STEM Manager, highlighting her ability to lead and coordinate these activities within the team.

The process of creating the rover, a cornerstone of the competition, was a challenge that Armstrong’s team met with determination. Led by Román Jázquez (team leader) and designed by Anderson Báez and Josmerlin Payano, with the advice of Professor Manuel Perdomo and Alain Hernández, the team built the Rover from scratch. Jeilyn was also actively involved in the development of the Rover, providing support at key moments.

Innovation was a key factor that set the Armstrong team’s rover apart from other participants. The slotted and crowfoot pedals, the telescopic landing gear and the gear drive system showcased the creativity and ingenuity of the team.

The NASA competition experience was exciting and challenging for the Armstrong team. However, their dedication, resilience and technical and mechanical skills were appreciated as they received an award in the Pit Crew category.

The support of Father Jose Victoriano SJ, president of Loyola Polytechnic Institute, was essential to the Armstrong project. Together with him, the managers of the institution watched the progress and processes of the team, providing the necessary support for the success of the project.

The Armstrong team faced numerous challenges along the way, demonstrating the value of teamwork and the comprehensive professional training they received at Loyola. Showing that there are no limits to success when you work hard and are willing to sacrifice a lot to achieve your desired goals.

The award received by Armstrong’s team in the NASA competition was an expression of recognition for their resilience, technical and mechanical skills and teamwork. This Pit Crew award proved that his dedication and effort paid off.

It should be noted that the team managed to obtain the highest score in the NASA competition, actively participating in the dissemination of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education in various schools and institutions in the Dominican Republic. Through experiments, games and workshops, they motivated children and teenagers to become interested in careers related to these areas, fostering teamwork, innovative thinking and problem solving.

Participating in the NASA competition was a dream come true for Jeilyn and the whole team. They never imagined they would go this far, but they showed that there are no limits when you have passion and work hard. His message to young people who have dreams and want to achieve similar goals is clear: the road to success is not easy, it requires hard work and sacrifices, but everyone has the potential to go far if they put in the effort.

Jeilyn and the Armstrong team are proud of what they have achieved and grateful for the opportunity. Now, after their success, their dreams focus on finishing their studies, continuing their training abroad and participating in HERC competitions again. They are ready to take advantage of any opportunities that arise.

On this road to success, Jeilyn has the unwavering support of her family. They have been partners in her preparation process and international competitions, giving her the necessary encouragement and support to achieve her goals.

Through this experience, they have shown that Dominican talent is at the forefront of the international scene, and they hope to motivate other young people to follow in their footsteps and pursue their dreams.

The story of Jeilyn Rocio Lara and the Armstrong team is an inspiring testament to the potential and determination of Dominican youth. They have shown that there are no limits to success when you have passion, technical skills and team spirit.

His achievement in the NASA competition is a reminder to all those young people who aspire to extraordinary things.

The Armstrong team, led by university students, left an indelible mark on the history of the Dominican Republic in projects in the NASA competition, demonstrating the potential and ability of young Dominicans to face large-scale scientific and technological challenges.

Continuing her journey, Jeilyn is determined to continue highlighting the stories of talented and motivated young people like her. His experience as a STEM manager for the Armstrong project and his relationship with the Loyola educational institution are testament to how support and comprehensive training can propel young people to excel in highly competitive fields.

The story of Jeilyn Rocio Lara and the Armstrong team is an inspiring reminder that dreams can come true when combined with passion, dedication and leadership. Jeilyn has shown that there is no limit to what can be achieved if you constantly learn and overcome obstacles with determination.

