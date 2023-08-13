Jenna Ortega, along with Lionel Messi and David Beckham, starred in Adidas’ ad campaign for the Women’s World Cup.

Along with Jenna Ortega, the actress is accompanied by football superstars Alessia Russo, Lena Oberdorf and Mary Fowler.

Adidas has just unveiled its new ad campaign for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, celebrating a new generation of football icons and superstars. With the participation of an England player, Alessia Russotogether with Australian footballer Mary Fowler and a German player Lena Oberdorfthis campaign claims to be adidas’ most effective campaign to date.

At a time when women’s football is on the rise, the campaign aims to bring more attention to the game by encouraging and inspiring other young women around the world to follow in the footsteps of the world’s greatest players. Alongside the players, the campaign features an all-star cast of fans such as David Beckham, Lionel Messi And Jenna Ortega.

Designed in line with adidas’ new offering “Play until they can’t look away.”The campaign is pleading for the world to pay attention. The film also contains subtle nods to important football moments, including prominent jersey numbers, iconic tournament balls, and more.

Speaking about the campaign, Rousseau shared: “Since childhood, my dream has been to play in the Women’s World Championship. This year I will be able to make that dream come true and help celebrate how far football has come along with some of the best in the world. Winning the Euro last summer was an unforgettable and life-changing moment not only for me but hopefully for girls all over the UK. I hope we’ve done our best to show them that it’s possible to play at any level, and that’s what we hope to achieve with this campaign – to inspire the next generation of icons.”.