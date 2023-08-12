Jenna Ortega confirms new details about Merlin: this will be another season 2

In an interview, Jenna Ortega talked about the next part of “Merlina” and made it clear what the second season will be like. Look at their statements!

2022 left a lot of successes for streaming services, but there is one that caught everyone’s attention and established itself among subscribers Netflix. We are talking about Merlin, a series that exceeded their expectations and was renewed for a second season. Now an actress Jenna Ortega provided some information.

This is a mystical and dark comedy show written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton. It arrived on November 23 last year, where the first reviews noted the magnificent performance of the main character, as well as her story, which has gathered millions of fans around the world.

+ Here’s How Merlina Season 2 Will Be Different

Section published this week actors about actors from Diversitywhere different translators interview each other. In this case, Jenna Ortega was next to Elle Fanningstar Greatwho was another fan Merlin and he directly asked him about the second season and what he could expect. Considering this, the young woman made it clear what changes would take place.

“It’s still going, but we decided we wanted to lean more towards terror”manifest Ortega. He then added what the treatment would be for the following episodes: “We get rid of any romantic love interests, which is really cool. We will be bolder, darker.”.

This concern was one of the criticisms made Jenna With the confirmation of season 2, and now with the announcement that she will be producing, there’s no doubt she’s made the point to bring it to the screen. shooting Merlin it will resume this September and there is no release date yet.