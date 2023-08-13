Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect dress to fall in love with this summer

August 12, 2023 at 14:41

Jennifer Lopez enjoying summer in Italy, where he gave us some postcards from his lonely journey.

And it was after celebrating his 54th birthday, the so-called “Bronx Diva” she left for Paris and then Italy, without her husband Ben Affleck and their children Emme and Max.

During her stay on the magical beaches, the singer used the space to do several photo shoots promoting her new alcohol, Delola.

Jennifer Lopez brags about her vacation in Europe

Through her social networks, she shared with Internet users postcards from traveling around European lands, where her appearance leaves little to the imagination and, as always, sets trends.

In her latest publication, the “Marry Me” star pointed out that she wore a beautiful strapless dress with floral organza patterns, a midi-style skirt and a bow at the waist that perfectly emphasized her statuesque figure.

According to information from “Hello!”, the dress that Jennifer Lopez is elegantly wearing is from Zimmerman’s Wonderland collection. It has an approximate cost of 1,320 pounds sterling (approximately 28,502 Mexican pesos), but is currently out of stock.

Here is the video that Jennifer Lopez shared from her vacation in Italy:

